Sharon Osbourne reveals she is Covid positive, husband Ozzy Osbourne tests negative

American chat show host and author Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and was briefly hospitalised with the virus. Sharon took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she is currently recovering and in isolation.



She added that her husband, singer Ozzy Osbourne, has tested negative.



"I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy," she tweeted.

Prior to Sharon, her 'The Talk' co-host Carrie Ann Inaba also shared that she had contracted COVID-19.



'I'm home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself,' Inaba posted on Instagram last week.'The Talk' recently wrapped shooting for this year.