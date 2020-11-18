Top 5 Hollywood news today: Michael B Jordan named Sexiest Man Alive, John Oliver concludes season finale of 'Last Week Tonight'

Michael B Jordan has been named as the People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020. The actor's name was revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night.



Here are the top newsmakers of the day.



John Oliver concludes season finale of 'Last Week Tonight' by blowing up '2020', slams Trump once again



Comedian John Oliver's show 'Last Week Tonight' wrapped up its season 7 with the mood that would resonate with everyone. The comedian blew up the year 2020 in his own way and called the year an absolute "Parade of misery".



Tom and Jerry trailer: Welcome back the world's most favourite cat and mouse



Tom and Jerry are back. The classic cartoon of a naughty duo of cat and mouse are back in a feature film as makers released the trailer on Wednesday.Partially animated, this feature has cat and mouse in the style of animation and live-action -- both in equal parts.



Michael B Jordan named sexiest man alive of 2020 by People magazine



People magazine has named 'Black Panther' actor Michael B Jordan as the Sexiest Man Alive of 2020 in its annual list. Jordan's name was revealed on Tuesday's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'. Michael came out dressed in a hazmat suit, revealed his identity after viewers and Kimmel himself took guesses at home.



Harvey Weinstein has fever and is being closely monitored in prison by the medical staff



Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is being closely monitored by medical staff in prison for fever. "At this time... we can neither confirm nor deny that Mr. Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19," Juda Englemeyer, his publicist, and Craig Rothfeld, his Health Representative, said in a statement.



Royal biographer criticises ‘The Crown’ for vilifying the royal family



Not everyone’s happy with the currently streaming Netflix show ‘The Crown’ as makers recently premiered the season 4 that features the time of then-British PM Margaret Thatcher and Lady Diana.



