Royal biographer criticises ‘The Crown’ for vilifying the royal family

Not everyone’s happy with the currently streaming Netflix show ‘The Crown’ as makers recently premiered the season 4 that features the time of then-British PM Margaret Thatcher and Lady Diana.

A Royal biographer speaking to The Independent has criticised the show saying it portrays the members of the royal family as “villains”. While talking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Junor said the historical drama presents viewers with “caricatures” of the royals. 'The Crown' season 4 review: Show delivers its best as Diana, Thatcher take away the Queen's thunder

“Every dramatist needs victims and villains, and I feel that what [The Crown’s creator] Peter Morgan has done here, is portray Diana as the victim and just about every member of the royal family as villains,” she was quoted as saying.

The author has written several books on the family, and has claimed that what the Netflix show has depicted is not accurate at all. “I’ve been studying them closely and followed them closely, and these are not the people that I’ve been writing about,” she said. 'The Crown' Season 4: The truth behind Prince Charles and Camilla's nicknames for each other

‘The Crown’ season 4 deals extensively with the chapter between Diana and Prince Charles as they court each other, get married, have two kids and then start to part away. It also focuses on power struggle between Margaret Thatcher and The Queen.