Harvey Weinstein has fever and is being closely monitored in prison by the medical staff

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is being closely monitored by medical staff in prison for fever.



"At this time... we can neither confirm nor deny that Mr. Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19," Juda Englemeyer, his publicist, and Craig Rothfeld, his Health Representative, said in a statement.



"We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein has a fever and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff at Wende CF for which the entire legal defense team is grateful," Englemeyer added.



Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March this year after he was found guilty of sexually molestation and rape. His attorneys had appealed for five years in prison citing his frail health and stating that anything more than that would be de facto life sentence. Weinstein was tranferred to a New York hospital hours after being sentenced as he complained of chest pains. He remained in the hospital for 6 six days.



"It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis," Englemeyer said in the statement.



"As information becomes available that we are at liberty to discuss we will update everyone accordingly."