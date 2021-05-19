Top 5 Hollywood news today: Disney holds premiere of 'Cruella', Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary

Marilyn Manson has been accused of sexual harassment by his former assistant. Meanwhile, Disney held the premiere of 'Cruella' - a first in post pandemic time. Here are the top stories of the day.



Marilyn Manson accused of sexual harassment again, lawsuit claims he bragged of 'raping women'



In new shocking claims, a former assistant of rocker Marilyn Manson reveals she suffered sexual harassment, abuse and battery while working with him. A lawsuit has been filed against the rocker.



In a first amid pandemic, Disney holds premiere of film 'Cruella'



In what is now a rare sight, Hollywood premieres are back as Disney staged the world premiere for its film ‘Cruella’. It was held at the El Captain Theatre in Los Angeles. Opening in theatres and on Disney+Premier, the live-action film stars Emma Stone as a young Cruella de Vil, the villain from the iconic 101 Dalmatians franchise.



Kris Jenner calls Kardashians-Jenners new series' 'next chapter'



With Keeping Up With The Kardashians ending soon, Kim Kardashian and family members will next be seen in another reality TV show that will stream on Hulu. Kris Jenner is the first to address this change as she recently said that this move to the Disney-owned streaming service was a “no-brainer”.



Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary, changes pronouns to they/them



Singer Demi Lovato on Wednesday came out as non-binary and changed pronouns from she/her to they/them. Non-binary people typically do not identify themselves as as male or female, and do not conform to gender norms of either.



'Butter' music video teaser: BTS take the notch higher with new music



K pop band just teased their new music video snippet as they gear to release their second English single ‘Butter’. Previously, they had released Dynamite, also in English. The first music video of ‘Butter’ is here.



