In a first amid pandemic, Disney holds premiere of film 'Cruella'

In what is a rare sight, Hollywood premieres are back as Disney staged the world premiere for its film ‘Cruella’. It was held at the El Captain Theatre in Los Angeles.

Opening in theatres and on Disney+Premier, the live-action film stars Emma Stone as a young Cruella de Vil, the villain from the iconic 101 Dalmatians franchise. Cruella, set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella who is determined to make a name for herself with her designs. Her flair catches the eye of the fashion legend Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), but their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella.

The event was cut down in size courtesy the pandemic but it happened and that’s a fresh start for the world. No press was invited inside the compound and there was social distancing.

It was the first major studio in-theatre premiere since the COVID-19 crisis commenced and had a proper red carpet. Emma Stone was seen with co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste and director Craig Gillespie among others.

‘Cruella’ releases on May 28 along with Paramount’s ‘A Quiet Place Part II’.

