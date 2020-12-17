Top 5 Hollywood news today: 5 crew members quite 'Mission impossible 7', 'Black Panther' to start filming from June 2021

After an audio clip of Tom Cruise yelling at crew members on the sets of 'Mission Impossible 7' went viral- actor George Clooney has weighed in on the incident while 5 unit members from the film have decided to walk out.



Here are the top stories of the day.



'Black Panther 2' expected to start filming in June 2021



Work on ‘Black Panther 2’ is reported to start in June 2021. This comes after it was initially reported that filming would begin in July 2021. Wakanda's King T'Challa was last seen fighting alongside fellow MCU superheroes in 2019's ‘Avengers: Endgame’.



'Avatar 2' director James Cameron shares set pics as filming wraps for the year



‘Avatar 2’ has wrapped shooting for this year as the film crew take a pause for the holiday season only to resume in the new year with the remaining portions of the movie. Marking the last shooting day of the year, James Cameron shared a picture from the set of ‘Avatar 2’.



Watch: Makers release 'Wonder Woman 1984' opening scene online featuring Gal Gadot



Only a few days left for the worldwide release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ starring Gal Gadot as the superhero and makers have released the opening scene of the film. The said scene is merely for three minutes which runs as a flashback to Diana’s childhood when she participated in Themyscira’s Olympics.



After Tom Cruise 'yells' on 'Mission: Impossible 7' set, five crew members quit



Tom Cruise losing his cool while filming for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ has now had a spiral effect as five crew members on the set have reportedly quit. We last reported that Tom Cruise had 'yelled’ at several crew members on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ after he caught them breaking UK Covid-19 rules at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.



George Clooney 'understands' why Tom Cruise yelled, says 'he's not wrong at all'



Tom Cruise created headlines on Wednesday when a leaked audio clip of the actor yelling at crew members on the sets of 'Mission Impossible 7' leaked online. Cruise was reportedly angry at the crew members for not adhering to coronavirus guide lines related to social distancing. A day later, Hollywood actor-filmmaker George Clooney has reacted to the viral clip and spoken in favour of Cruise.



