Golden Globes 2021 Live: Hollywood's award season kicks off in new normal

Golden Globes 2021 ceremony Live News Today - Hollywood's award season has begun with a very different Golden Globes 2021 ceremony. Pandemic-era award night is mainly virtual with tinseltown's biggest names and nominees joining the ceremony from their homes. The edition is being broadcasted from two scaled-down venues, with frontline and essential workers among the few in attendance.
This year, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are returning to their host duties for the fourth time, from different coasts altogether. The event is set to be live on Twitter. Indian fans can watch the gala night on Monday morning from 6 AM IST onwards. The Golden Globes pre-show can be watched from the Golden Globes Twitter account and goldenglobes.com.
Netflix is leading the nomination list with six nominations for Mank in film categories and The Crown & Schitt's Creek leading in the television categories.
Mar 01, 2021, 06.00 AM
Regina King, Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell have created history as they bagged nominations in the best director category at the Golden Globes awrads. This is the first time that more than one woman has been shortlisted in this category in the same, year.
All three are up for the prize, which had only previously nominated five women in the Golden Globes' 77-year history.
King has been nominated for 'One Night In Miami', while Chloé Zhao's work for 'Nomadland'got her nod in the same category. Emerald Fennell clenched a nomination for 'Promising Young Woman'.
The other best director nominees this year are David Fincher (for 'Mank') and Aaron Sorkin (for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7').
Mar 01, 2021, 05.57 AM
Chadwick Boseman is posthumously nominated in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama). If Boseman win then he would be the first Black acting posthumous winner in history. There are a lot of other nominess who would be making history. Take a look.
Mar 01, 2021, 05.35 AM
This year, Netflix led in both television and film nominations, including the drama 'Mank', which led with six nods. Following it, 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' took five nominations.
In the television categories, Netflix's royal drama 'The Crown' led with six nominations, followed by 'Schitt's Creek', with five.
Mar 01, 2021, 05.31 AM
The A-list audience and nominees are expected to largely remain at home, accepting awards via videolink, similar to the format of September's widely praised Emmys.