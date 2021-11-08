Clash of interest? 'Sooryavanshi' sold to OTT for this whopping amount

After all the tall claims of reviving the movie-theatre glory, the producers of 'Sooryavanshi' have struck a hefty handsome deal with Netflix. The film will stream on the OTT platform from the first week of December- probably from December 5.



For the movie-theatre business, this is a big blow, putting a very large question mark on the future of cinemas across the country.

The makers of 'Sooryavanshi' had vowed to release their film only in movie theatres. In their defence, they have kept their promise. The film opened in movie theatres across India on November 5.



But the film has already been sold to Netflix for streaming which gives the theatres only a month to make profits from ticket sales. 'Sooryavanshi' review: Akshay Kumar's new film tries to please everyone



“Once a film starts streaming audiences in theatres stop almost completely. Selling the streaming rights of 'Sooryavanshi' so soon after its theatre release is like suicide for us movie exhibitors. We request producers to not fall prey to the temptation of making quick and big bucks at the cost of the box office business,” says Roshan Singh, a leading film exhibitor in Bihar.

Apparently, the streaming rights of' Sooryavanshi' have been sold to Netflix for a staggering Rs 65 crores.