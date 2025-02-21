Champions Trophy, AFG vs SA Live: Afghanistan will face South Africa in their tournament opener at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday (Feb 21), and ahead of this crucial game, knowing what the Asian minnows did to the Proteas in their last bilateral ODIs (beating them 2-1), their captain coming out claiming his team’s mission to win this event boosts their chances.

Since the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, where Afghanistan beat three former world champions—England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka—they entered this tournament on the back of four ODI series wins against Ireland, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.

Even at last year’s T20 World Cup in the Americas, Afghanistan stunned New Zealand and Australia in their group stage to make it to their maiden semis of an ICC event. Having achieved so much in the past year or so, Afghanistan is oozing with confidence ahead of its first game of this showpiece event.

Afghanistan is placed in Group B, alongside the Proteas, the former two-time winners Australia and ex-world champions England. While they take on England (February 26) in Lahore, their clash against Australia is scheduled two days later at the same venue.

Follow Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy Live Score and Updates below: