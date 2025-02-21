Champions Trophy, AFG vs SA Live: Afghanistan will face South Africa in their tournament opener at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday (Feb 21), and ahead of this crucial game, knowing what the Asian minnows did to the Proteas in their last bilateral ODIs (beating them 2-1), their captain coming out claiming his team’s mission to win this event boosts their chances.
Since the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, where Afghanistan beat three former world champions—England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka—they entered this tournament on the back of four ODI series wins against Ireland, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.
Even at last year’s T20 World Cup in the Americas, Afghanistan stunned New Zealand and Australia in their group stage to make it to their maiden semis of an ICC event. Having achieved so much in the past year or so, Afghanistan is oozing with confidence ahead of its first game of this showpiece event.
Afghanistan is placed in Group B, alongside the Proteas, the former two-time winners Australia and ex-world champions England. While they take on England (February 26) in Lahore, their clash against Australia is scheduled two days later at the same venue.
Follow Afghanistan vs South Africa Champions Trophy Live Score and Updates below:
-
Feb 21, 2025 14:25 IST
Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: SA Playing XI
1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Temba Bavuma (capt), 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 Aiden Markram, 6 David Miller, 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi
-
Feb 21, 2025 14:05 IST
Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: SA win toss and bat first
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to bat first in Karachi against Afghanistan.
-
Feb 21, 2025 13:20 IST
Gill rates Dubai hundred against Bangladesh ‘his most satisfying innings’
Following a series of mediocre scores against New Zealand and Australia in Tests earlier, Gill grinds hard in the domestic to return to top form in the white-ball format. The right-handed batter was the star of the day alongside seamer Mohammed Shami (who picked a five-for), scoring his maiden ICC tournament hundred and calling it his ‘most satisfying innings’ to date. As a result, India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in their tournament opener in Dubai.
-
Feb 21, 2025 12:43 IST
Axar reacts to Rohit dropping hattrick catch vs Bangladesh
India all-rounder Axar Patel says that he had started to celebrate when he saw skipper Rohit Sharma dropping the catch during Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh on Feb 20 in Dubai. The catch cold have given Axar his hattrick but alas, Rohit dropped a dolly in the slips.
-
Feb 21, 2025 12:06 IST
Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE: When and where to watch
South Africa and Afghanistan will go head-to-head as they open their respective Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on Friday (Feb 21). The clash comes months after both teams had dream runs in the 2024 T20 World Cup with South Africa beating Afghanistan in the semis. Ahead of the contest between Afghanistan and South Africa in the Champions Trophy 2025.
-
Feb 21, 2025 11:37 IST
Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE Score
Afghanistan captain does Kapil Dev at presser
Did Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi do a Kapil Dev at a pre-game presser? Remember when Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, playing the former Indian captain Kapil in a Hindi movie named ‘83’ said, "We are here to win," referring to his team's chances in the 1983 World Cup; Shahidi just did the same.