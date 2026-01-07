/US backs security guarantees for Ukraine as UK and France signal troop deployment after ceasefire

The United States publicly endorsed a new security framework publicly signed by Ukraine, France and the UK on Tuesday, January 6, at a summit in Paris of the "coalition of the willing" to reassure Ukraine in the case of a ceasefire with Russia. Officials from 35 countries were gathered for the meeting. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a trilateral “declaration of intent” that paves the way for the deployment of French and British troops on Ukrainian soil. However, countries like Italy and Poland have ruled out troop deployment.

“Following a ceasefire, the UK and France will establish military hubs across Ukraine and build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine’s defensive needs,” said Starmer in a joint press conference. The summit was attended by US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as America's top general in Europe, Alexus Grynkewich.

"Those security protocols are meant to ... deter any attacks, any further attacks in Ukraine, and ... if there are any attacks, they're meant to defend, and they will do both. They are as strong as anyone has ever seen," said Steve Witkoff. Kushner said if Ukraine makes a final deal, they have to know they are secure after the deal.

Macron asserted that the force is to explicitly serve as a deterrent rather than engage in frontline combat. The allies also broadly agreed on legally binding security guarantees which might involve military, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives and further sanctions for Russia if it decides to attack Ukraine again. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that there were discussions among the officials regarding territorial questions, as these have been the major bone of contention between Moscow and Kyiv. Kyiv is unwilling to cede territories, specifically parts of the Donetsk region. The Russian President has demanded control of the Donetsk and Donbas regions. There were reports about establishing Donbas as a free economic zone if Ukraine withdraws, though nothing was agreed upon. Russia had not officially responded to these agreements; it had previously strictly pushed back against any foreign troop deployment or military infrastructure in Ukraine, which is likely to be a flash point of further conflict.