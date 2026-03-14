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Trump says US Navy escorts in Strait of Hormuz ‘will happen soon’, claims Iran military weakened

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Mar 14, 2026, 04:47 IST | Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 04:47 IST
Trump says US Navy escorts in Strait of Hormuz ‘will happen soon’, claims Iran military weakened

US President Donald Trump, BG: Strait of Hormuz Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will soon begin naval escorts for commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, signalling a major move to break the maritime blockade as Operation Epic Fury enters its 14th day. Here's what he said.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Mar 13) said the United States will soon begin naval escorts for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate in the Gulf. Speaking to the press at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility in Washington, Trump claimed Tehran’s military capabilities have been severely degraded. “Iran has no radar. They have no anti-aircraft weapons,” he said, adding that the US military had been rebuilt during his presidency after previously being in poor condition.

Trump also suggested that Iran’s government is weakening under the pressure of ongoing strikes. “Iran is collapsing. I won’t give you a time, but we are way ahead,” he said.

The president added that the war would continue for as long as necessary and acknowledged that Washington and Tel Aviv may have slightly different objectives in Iran.

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About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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