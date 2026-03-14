/Trump says US Navy escorts in Strait of Hormuz ‘will happen soon’, claims Iran military weakened

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Mar 13) said the United States will soon begin naval escorts for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate in the Gulf. Speaking to the press at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility in Washington, Trump claimed Tehran’s military capabilities have been severely degraded. “Iran has no radar. They have no anti-aircraft weapons,” he said, adding that the US military had been rebuilt during his presidency after previously being in poor condition.

Trump also suggested that Iran’s government is weakening under the pressure of ongoing strikes. “Iran is collapsing. I won’t give you a time, but we are way ahead,” he said.

The president added that the war would continue for as long as necessary and acknowledged that Washington and Tel Aviv may have slightly different objectives in Iran.

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