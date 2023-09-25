Top 10 world news: Russian Black Sea fleet commander killed, Chinese 'spy' ship in Sri Lanka, and more

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine on Monday (September 25) claimed to have killed the Commander of Russia's Black Sea fleet Viktor Sokolov in a missile strike on the Russian naval headquarters in the annexed Crimean peninsula. If true, it would be a major blow for Moscow which has faced several attacks on the strategically significant port of Sevastopol in recent months.

Chinese ship in Sri Lanka: United States is learnt to have expressed apprehensions over the upcoming visit of the Chinese ‘research ship’ Shi Yan 6, believed to be a spy vessel, to Colombo. Similarly, while China regularly sends its vessels to Sri Lanka for “research purposes”, New Delhi believes that China is attempting to snoop on its defence installations.

CWC '23: Earlier on Monday (September 25), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) raising 'serious concerns' over the delay in Babar Azam & Co.'s travel to India for the upcoming ODI World Cup due to visa issues. But after much delay, the Pakistan cricket team's visa issues have finally been sorted and they are now cleared to travel to India.

Russia on Monday (September 25) said that it has placed International Criminal Court President Piotr Hofmanski, who has been seeking President Vladimir Putin's arrest, on its wanted list.

Russia on Monday (September 25) said it was closely monitoring the "potentially dangerous" situation that developed in Kosovo over the weekend where ethnic Serb gunmen engaged in a violent gunfight with the local authorities.

The prosecutor general of Libya on Monday (September 25) gave orders for the arrest of eight officials, which included the mayor of Derna, as part of his inquiry into the recent floods in which thousands were killed.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned Ukraine that his government will not support Kyiv in any international issue until the language rights of ethnic Hungarians there are restored.

The Philippines on Monday (September 25) said it has executed a “special operation” to remove a “floating barrier” installed by China at a prime fishing patch in an area in the South China Sea claimed as theirs by both countries.

A fire accident that took place Sunday night at the Pegatron facility near Chennai, which assembles Apple's iPhone 14Plus and 15Plus models, has led to the halting of production. It is the second such incident to hit the plant in two years.