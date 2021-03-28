Top 10 world news today: Indonesia suicide attack, Suez Canal memes, and more

A suicide bombing in an Indonesian church wounded 20 as worshippers celebrated the start of Holy Week. In Myanmar, security forces attacked a funeral procession. Meanwhile, the Ever Given vessel has moved a few inches but still remains stuck at Suez canal, with no near future possibility of refloating.

Indonesian president slams suicide attack at church as an 'act of terror'

Two suspects behind the powerful blast were killed as they rode a motorbike into the compound of the church in Makassar city on Sulawesi island, authorities said.

Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea

The Philippine military is sending light fighter aircraft to fly over hundreds of Chinese vessels in disputed waters in the South China Sea.

Myanmar: Security forces open fire at a funeral

This comes just a day after security forces killed 114 protesters. The incident of security firing at the funeral took place in the town of Bago near Yangon.

Macron assured France will catch up with UK vaccine drive soon

French President Emmanuel Macron has claimed that France will have caught up with the UK on the number of people being vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

On Palm Sunday, Pope says devil taking advantage of pandemic

Only about 120 members of the faithful participated in Sunday's Mass, joining the pope and about 30 cardinals in a secondary wing of the huge basilica.

Twitter trolls Ted Cruz as he posts documentary-style trip to US-Mexico border

In a wildlife style documentary, Cruz went to the US-Mexico border with hopes of capturing the experiences of people who are planning to cross borders.

Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi rigged boats, drones: Report

The coalition in separate statements also said it intercepted and destroyed three armed drones launched towards southern Saudi Arabia, including the city of Khamis Mushait.

Internet laughs as truck with 'evergreen' written on it blocks traffic

After images went viral of a large vessel of the Evergreen company blocking the Suez Canal, a social media user posted a picture of a truck carrying an Evergreen container and blocking the traffic.

'Cows, stop producing milk': Monks in France organise emergency cheese sale

An emergency online cheese sale has been announced in a French monastery that is also pleading to their cows not to produce so much milk.

Pak court orders registration of FIR against Aurat March organisers

A local court in Karachi directed on Saturday the police to record the statement of an applicant and, if any cognizable offence was made out, then register an FIR against the organisers of the march in Islamabad, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported.