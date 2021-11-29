Top 10 world news: Scotland detects six Omicron variant cases and more

The Australian government has said it has temporarily stopped plans to reopen borders for students and skilled workers as more people were detected with the Omicron variant. Russia has carried out another successful test launch of its Zircon hypersonic cruise missile.

Australia halts border reopening after two more Omicron cases detected

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the decision to reopen the borders from December 1 has been pushed back by two weeks. The country has kept its borders closed for non-citizens for over 20 months ever since the pandemic hit in March last year.

Scotland detects six Omicron variant cases as UK tightens restriction

Reports say at least six Omicron variant cases have been detected in Scotland taking the total number of new virus variant cases in the UK to nine.

Vaccines save lives but does not fully prevent virus transmission: WHO chief

Amid panic over the Omicron variant, the World Health Organisation(WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asserted that although vaccines save lives however it does not fully eliminate transmission of the virus.

Omicron hits Portugal as 13 members of Belenenses football club test positive

Portugal detected 13 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Monday, all involving players and staff members of Lisbon soccer club Belenenses SAD, after one player recently returned from South Africa, health authority DGS said.

Zircon hypersonic missile hits target in latest test, says Russia

Russia on Monday, said that it had carried out another successful test launch of its Zircon hypersonic cruise missile. These missiles are hailed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of new generation of arms systems that are unrivalled.

'Their intention is to slowly exhaust': Taiwan slams Chinese air intrusion

After Taiwan scrambled jets to deter Chinese aircraft from entering its air defence zone on Sunday, the country's defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said Beijing's intention is to "slowly exhaust" the country with air intrusions.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan ratings hit all-time low as lira slumps

With pre-election polls showing dwindling support for his long-ruling AK Party (AKP), President Tayyip Erdogan's poll rating has hit an all time low.

US Senator asks President Biden to apologise to Rittenhose for calling him 'white supremacist'

US Senator Thomas Bryant Cotton has asked President Joe Biden to apologise to Kyle Rittenhouse for calling him ''white supremacist.''

Fauci warns US might have to face a fifth wave as he urges people to get jabbed

As fears of the new variant continue to grow, Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that the US might have to go through a fifth wave. He also warned of increased transmissibility in the new variant.

Ray of hope? Blood test looks to identify disorder in people suffering with mental health issues

In what can be called a ray of hope, a blood test, which uses RNA markers, seems to be offering help in identifying the issue among people, who have mood disorders, such as depression. It could be a breakthrough in the diagnosis of mental health conditions.