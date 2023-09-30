Top 10 world news: Over 100,000 people fled Karabakh, Romania reports airspace breach amid Ukraine war & more

More than 100,000 people from Nagorno-Karabakh arrived in Armenia on Saturday (Sep 30) as nearly the entire population of the breakaway territory has already fled since Azerbaijan seized back control over the region. In other news, voters in Maldives lined up at polling stations on Saturday (Sep 30) to cast their ballot in a run-off presidential election.

Click on the headlines to read more:

More than 100,000 people from Nagorno-Karabakh arrived in Armenia on Saturday (Sep 30) as nearly the entire population of the breakaway territory has already fled since Azerbaijan seized back control over the region.

Voters in Maldives lined up at polling stations on Saturday (Sep 30) to cast their ballot in a run-off presidential election that is also being considered as a virtual referendum on which country, India or China, will have the most significant influence in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation.

NATO member Romania on Saturday (Sep 30) said that there was a possible airspace breach during Russia's overnight drone attacks on infrastructure in neighbouring Ukraine.

Slovaks began voting on Saturday (Sep 30) in a tight early election which is set to affect the country’s foreign policy in a race between former leftist Prime Minister Robert Fico who has pledged to end aid for war-torn Ukraine, and the pro-Western liberals.

India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday (Sep 30), extended the deadline to exchange and deposit Rs 2,000 bank notes by another week, i.e. till Oct 7.

Warplane flying below civilian plane: China's 'Trojan horse' flight detected near Taiwan







Is China planning to attack Taiwan with warplanes masquerading as civilian planes? Recent media reports have triggered concerns in the island that Chinese forces might be practising moving warplanes towards Taiwan under the cover of civilian carriers.

In a move that will further cement Pope Francis’ legacy, he elevated 21 clergymen from distant corners of the world to the rank of cardinal, on Saturday (Sep 30) significantly raising the percentage of electors chosen by him who will have the right to vote for his successor.

Israeli female soldiers will no longer be allowed to serve as guards in high-security prisons after allegations surfaced of sexual involvement with Palestinian inmates, media reports said. The latest incident involved a female soldier who reportedly confessed to engaging in physical intimacy with a Palestinian man.

The police of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir along with the Indian Army have killed two terrorists in an encounter near the Line of Control in North Kashmir's Machil sector of Kupwara district. According to the police, two terrorists were killed while they were trying to infiltrate Indian territory.