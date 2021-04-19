Top 10 World News: India vaccination, NASA flies copter on Mars, and more

In a major development, all Indians above the age 18 will be eligible to receive coronavirus vaccines. The vaccination drive was initially focused on the middle aged and the elderly. In other news, former Indian PM Manmohan Singh was found COVID positive. NASA made history on Monday as its ingenuity helicopter flew over Mars. This is the first-ever powered flight on the red planet. Read this and more in out Top 10 World News.

COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to everyone above 18 in India

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Indian PM Narendra Modi that everyone above 18 years of age will be administered COVID vaccine

Giant flight for mankind: NASA's Ingenuity helicopter flies successfully over Mars

A short clip sent back by Perseverance rover showed the helicopter hovering over the surface of Mars

Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19

He has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi

British PM Boris Johnson cancels visit to India over COVID surge, for the second time

Johnson had already postponed the trip once from January, when COVID-19 infections were high in Britain

Myanmar military TV shows bruised protesters, leading to outcry





Images carried on Sunday by junta-owned MRTV showed six detainees, including two women. Their faces appeared swollen, bloodied or bruised.

Russia expels 20 Czech diplomats in retaliation for Prague expulsions





In Moscow, Russia’s foreign ministry summoned the Czech ambassador over Prague’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats.

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in Amhara, deploys troops to quell ethnic violence

Ethiopia's military said on Sunday it was deploying troops to quell violence between the country's two largest ethnic groups that have left hundreds dead in recent weeks

Japan seeks release of journalist arrested in Myanmar for second time

Media reports identified the journalist as Yuki Kitazumi, who runs a media production company, Yangon Media Professionals

Bangladesh cracks down on Islamist hardliners after India PM protests

The leaders were expected to be charged with the outbreak of violence during the anti-Modi protests and demonstrations in 2013 that left nearly 50 people dead

Man who said Covid was a hoax dies from virus after hosting illegal parties

Gaarder had used various social media channels to peddle false information relating to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the US election in 2020