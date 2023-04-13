Top 10 world news: French protesters storm LVMH headquarters, Myanmar bomb blasts, and more

In the latest, protesters in Paris took over the LVMH offices with placards asking that the government begin taxing the wealthy more heavily rather than making the working class slog two additional years. In Myanmar, four were killed while several were injured after a series of car bombs took place at a pagoda (an east Asian tiered tower with multiple eaves). In other news, Norway announced on Thursday (April 13) that it was expelling 15 Russian embassy personnel because it suspected they had been spying while working at the embassy in Oslo.

Protesters in Paris stormed the headquarters of luxury goods company LVMH on Thursday, demanding that instead of making people work for two extra years, the government should start taxing the rich more. On the 12th day of nationwide protests against the pension reforms, striking workers once again disrupted garbage collection in Paris. They also blocked river traffic on part of the Rhine River in eastern France. Thursday's protests are the final day of demonstrations before a crucial court decision on the legislation. Violent clashes were reported between police and protesters in western France.

Washington Post has reported that the person responsible for the leak of highly sensitive Pentagon documents used to work at a "military base" and is a "young, charismatic gun enthusiast". The documents were posted by him in a chatroom formed by two dozen other boys and men on Discord, an instant messaging platform popular with gamers. The members of this group know him as OG and told Washington Post that he used to post documents containing strange acronyms and jargon which not many paid attention to.

Four were killed while several were injured after a series of car bombs took place at a pagoda in eastern Myanmar on Thursday. The incident took place at the Yan Taing Aung pagoda in Lashio township, Shan state where revellers had gathered to celebrate the start of the Buddhist new year.

President Xi Jinping has asked China's military forces to focus on "strengthening the military training oriented towards actual combat", the nation's state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday (April 12).

The issue of human-animal conflict in the Kashmir valley has grown tremendously in the last few years, and that kept Kashmir's sole female wildlife conservationist Aaliya Mir extremely busy. Aaliya has been rescuing and rehabilitating wild animals for over 17 years.

Nearly two years after discontinuing the use of the controversial robot dog, the New York Police Department (NYPD) is bringing it back. The usage of Digidog was viewed by New Yorkers as an unnecessary and uncomfortable expansion of severe policing in April 2021, so the city's law enforcement officials sent the robot back to Boston Dynamics, its maker.

Nearly a week after a Texas federal judge halted approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, a federal appeals court has ruled that the pill will remain available in the country but with significant restrictions.

The Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals based in New Orleans passed the order late on Wednesday (April 12) and put on hold US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's judgement passed last week wherein he said US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) had wrongly approved mifepristone 23 years ago.

Norway on Thursday (April 13) said that it was expelling 15 Russian embassy officials from the country saying it suspected them of spying while working at the embassy in Oslo. Norway's foreign ministry said that these Russian officials were intelligence officers who were working under the cover of diplomatic positions and the decision was taken to ‘secure national interests’. Russia has said that it would respond to this move by Norway.

Former US President Donald Trump has filed a $500 million lawsuit against his former attorney Michael Cohen. He is suing Cohen for allegedly breaching his contract as Trump’s former personal attorney and for spreading false information about him. The lawsuit was filed in a Florida federal court on Wednesday.

India will send school buses as well as other supplementary humanitarian aid in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking aid.