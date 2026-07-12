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'Shooter is active': At least two dead, several injured after shooting rocks Toronto

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 06:41 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 06:43 IST
'Shooter is active': At least two dead, several injured after shooting rocks Toronto

Shooting incident in Toronto

Story highlights

A shooting at Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival left two people dead and three others injured. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect and urged residents to avoid the area. TTC suspended subway service at St. Clair West station due to the ongoing security incident.

At least two people are dead and three others are injured in a shooting in Canada's Toronto on Sunday (July 12). Police said that they got the call for a shooting near St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue in Toronto at 8:12 p.m. The police said the shooter was active in the area and advised people to stay away. “Please avoid the area immediately,” Toronto police said in a post on social media as they continue to look for the shooter. The TTC added that subway trains are not stopping at St. Clair West station on Line 1 due to a “security incident.”

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About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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