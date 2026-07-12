/'Shooter is active': At least two dead, several injured after shooting rocks Toronto

At least two people are dead and three others are injured in a shooting in Canada's Toronto on Sunday (July 12). Police said that they got the call for a shooting near St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue in Toronto at 8:12 p.m. The police said the shooter was active in the area and advised people to stay away. “Please avoid the area immediately,” Toronto police said in a post on social media as they continue to look for the shooter. The TTC added that subway trains are not stopping at St. Clair West station on Line 1 due to a “security incident.”