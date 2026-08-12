/Sam Altman falsely declared dead on Wikipedia as Google briefly picks up fake edit

A random edit on a Wikipedia page on August 12, 2026 falsely declared that Sam Altman, the chief executive officer of OpenAI, had died at the age of 41. The news left the tech world perplexed, as no major news outlet reported the update. Users from the social media platform X started to flag it as

Google search briefly picked up the fake update.

Soon Google undid the edit and the page was blocked. "Thanks for flagging - this is no longer appearing, and was not a manual change by Google. When people vandalise public info sources, this can affect the information that appears in Search," wrote Google on the social media platform X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Google's automated systems continuously scrape public knowledge sources such as Wikipedia to update search summaries; it temporarily ingested the false edit and displayed a "date of death" next to his name. It once again brought back the Dead Internet Theory, discussed in the fringes of Reddit, that most online content, interactions, and accounts are completely automated. Ironically, the AI mogul himself also discussed it.

"I never took the dead internet theory that seriously, but it seems like there are really a lot of LLM-run Twitter accounts now," wrote Altman in a post.

But the internet declared him dead, and AI picked it up, so Altman, when he figures out the development, will have time to contemplate his beliefs.