Read & Watch: Blow-by-blow account of Biden-Putin summit

Welcome to WION's live coverage of the historic Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin summit that is currently taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.

The two leaders are meeting for the first time since the US President took office and labelled his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as a 'killer'. Putin and Biden will be discussing important matters with the aim to establish a stable relationship between the two countries.

US and Russia relations have been at a historic low for the past several years. Biden, after becoming President, had imposed sanctions on Russia over the SolarWinds cyberattack. Putin, ahead of the talks with Biden, had said the allegations on cyberattack were "unfounded accusations" without "evidence or proof".

After taking office, Biden had said that the days of the United States "rolling over" in the face of Russia's aggressive actions were over, showing America's assertiveness in the post-Covid era.

After the US president invited his Russian counterpart for the summit, Kremlin agreed but played down any expectations, signalling it would be business as usual. However, throughout the past months, Biden has said he will bring up contentious issues to discuss with his Russian counterpart.

Follow each move, gesture and remark from the two world leaders as the evening unfolds...