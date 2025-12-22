Pakistan has reportedly concluded a massive arms deal with Libya to sell military equipment worth $4 billion to the Libyan National Army, including fighter jets, trainer aircraft and other military hardware, according to Islamabad officials. One of the largest ever arms export agreements for Pakistan was negotiated during a meeting between Pakistan's military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir and the deputy commander of the LNA in Benghazi. The agreement comes despite the United Nations' embargo on Libya.