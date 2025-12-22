Google Preferred
Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Dec 22, 2025, 21:11 IST | Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 21:19 IST
Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Pakistan struck a $4 billion arms export deal with war-torn Libya to supply military equipment, including JF-17 multirole aircraft, along with other defence hardware.

Pakistan has reportedly concluded a massive arms deal with Libya to sell military equipment worth $4 billion to the Libyan National Army, including fighter jets, trainer aircraft and other military hardware, according to Islamabad officials. One of the largest ever arms export agreements for Pakistan was negotiated during a meeting between Pakistan's military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir and the deputy commander of the LNA in Benghazi. The agreement comes despite the United Nations' embargo on Libya.

According to reports, the agreement constitutes the export of JF-17 multirole fighter jets co-developed with China, Super Mushak trainer aircraft, and other land, sea, and air equipment.

(This is a developing story; Further details are awaited)

