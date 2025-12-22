Watch | Punches fly in Turkish parliament during heated budget showdown

The Turkish parliament erupted in Chaos after the debate on the national budget turned into a fistfight between the rulling the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmakers on late Sunday (21 Dec), during the final day of discussion on the budget. The violent exchange between Members of Parliament (MPs) lasted approximately ten minutes.

Speaker Numan Kurulmus suspended the session as security officials struggled to calm the charged lawmakers who were trying to hurt each other with full strength.

Despite the clashes, the 2026 Central Government budget law was passed in the parliament with 320 votes in favour and 249 against it; the final bill for 2024 was approved by 316 votes to 247.

According to media reports, the incident was triggered by a heated exchange between AKP MP Mustafa Varank and CHP parliamentary group deputy Gökhan Günaydın, with Varank allegedly provoking the opposition. The confrontation escalated into physical violence and tensions, and altered the atmosphere in the chamber.