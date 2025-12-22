/Midair scare: Mumbai-bound Air India flight AI887 returns to Delhi following technical snag

An Air India flight heading to Mumbai was forced to return to Delhi on Monday morning (December 22) after a technical problem was detected shortly after takeoff. The aircraft had been in the air for nearly an hour when the crew decided to turn back as a precautionary measure for safety. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the issue came into the light during flap retraction when pilots noticed abnormally low oil pressure in the aircraft’s right-side engine. The situation worsened when the oil pressure dropped completely, prompting the crew to shut down the affected engine in line with established procedures.

The Boeing 777, carrying approximately 355 passengers, landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. No injuries were reported. Air India confirmed that flight AI887 returned to its origin airport due to a technical concern, but did not specify the exact nature of the fault. The airline stated that the decision was taken strictly in accordance with standard safety protocols.

The aviation regulator said that inspections and corrective work were underway, and the incident would be examined by the airline’s Permanent Investigation Board under DGCA supervision. After landing, passengers disembarked safely and were assisted by Air India’s ground staff. The airline arranged an alternative aircraft to transport travelers to Mumbai and offered refreshments while they waited.