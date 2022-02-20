Morning news brief: US says Russia can attack Ukraine 'at any time', Storm Eunice, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Washington accused Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border 'poised to strike' on Saturday. Russian President Vladmir Putin on Saturday observed military drills held by Russia's strategic nuclear forces. Also, weather forecasters have predicted that gusts of up to 80mph are set to hit the UK again on Sunday. Storm Eunice, which has brought in extreme weather conditions in the country, has also knocked 1.4 million households off the grid with emergency crews Saturday battling to restore power.

Putin oversees military drills, US says Russia can attack Ukraine 'at any time'

Storm Eunice: Gusts of up to 80mph are set to hit the UK, yellow warning issued

Chinese naval vessel directs laser at Australian military plane

An incident of Chinese naval vessel illuminating an Australian military aircraft with laser has been termed as an act of intimidation by Scott Morrison, Australian Prime Minister.

Amid a surge in cases, Hong Kong to ramp up isolation facilities

Hong Kong authorities are ramping up the provision of community isolation and treatment units as cases of coronavirus continue to surge.

Watch | Covid: Cuban tourism industry struggles. Is Cuba suffering from image problem?