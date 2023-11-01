Morning news brief: Israel-Hamas war updates, FBI warns against terror threats in US, and more

Today marks day 26 of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as Israel and Hamas engage in a war that threatens the region with spillover tensions. An Israeli strike on one of the largest refugee camps in Gaza has claimed 50 lives, the nation's increasingly aggressive offensive has prompted Bolivia to sever diplomatic ties with Israel. The nation has also accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, in the US, FBI Director Christopher Wray has warned that due to the ongoing war, America is in a dangerous period with a high threat of hate crimes and possible attacks.

In other news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned against expecting rapid success from Kyiv’s counteroffensive against Russia.

More than 50 people were killed after Israeli forces struck one of the largest refugee camps in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health. Jabalia is the largest of the Gaza Strip’s eight refugee camps, and it's tightly packed with narrow streets and breeze-block buildings. Before the war, it housed around 116,000 residents who lived in just 1.4 sq km.

US intelligence agency FBI's Director Christopher Wray warned on Tuesday (Oct 31) that amid ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the US is "in a dangerous period" and the threat of targeted attacks including hate crimes not seen in about a decade remains high.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday (Oct 31) warned against expecting rapid success in the country’s counteroffensive which aims to reclaim occupied land from Russia saying that Moscow’s forces are gearing up for a fresh wave of attacks in different parts of the frontline.

A Russian court on Tuesday denied an appeal by US dual citizen journalist Alsu Kurmasheva against her pre-trial detention on charges of allegedly failing to register as a "foreign agent".