Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting 2026 Live Updates: US President Donald Trump is set to host Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House on Thursday (Sep 24) as Washington and Beijing seek to preserve a fragile detente despite deep disagreements over trade, technology and geopolitics.

Trump personally welcomed Xi on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday (Sep 23), marking the first time in more than six decades that a US president has greeted a foreign political leader there.

The ceremony on Thursday will be even more elaborate, with a formal welcome on the White House South Lawn, a military flyover, Oval Office talks and a grand state banquet.

Trade truce extended

The pageantry comes against the backdrop of an uneasy trade relationship between the world’s two biggest economies. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Wednesday that Washington and Beijing had agreed to extend their trade truce by two months, pushing back a deadline that was due in November. Both sides have an interest in preventing a return to the trade war triggered by Trump’s sweeping tariffs last year. However, the summit is not expected to produce major breakthroughs, with the focus instead on keeping the wider thaw intact.

Iran, AI and Taiwan on agenda

Xi struck a conciliatory tone after arriving in Washington, saying China and the United States should be “partners rather than rivals.”

Meanwhile, Trump confirmed that Iran would feature in his talks with Xi, alongside several other major issues.

Artificial intelligence is also expected to take centre stage as Washington and Beijing compete for technological leadership while concerns grow over the potential risks posed by advanced AI.

Taiwan will be another sensitive issue. Beijing claims the self-governing island as its territory, while Washington has long maintained close ties with Taipei.

A summit heavy on ceremony

The White House programme includes a military inspection, remarks by both leaders and a gift-giving ceremony involving Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan. Trump and Xi are also due to attend a state dinner featuring prominent US technology and AI executives.

Xi's visit will conclude on Friday (Sep 25) morning with tea at the White House before the two presidential couples visit the National Archives, home to the US Declaration of Independence.