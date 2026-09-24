Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting 2026 Live Updates: US President Donald Trump is set to host Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House on Thursday (Sep 24) as Washington and Beijing seek to preserve a fragile detente despite deep disagreements over trade, technology and geopolitics.
Trump personally welcomed Xi on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday (Sep 23), marking the first time in more than six decades that a US president has greeted a foreign political leader there.
The ceremony on Thursday will be even more elaborate, with a formal welcome on the White House South Lawn, a military flyover, Oval Office talks and a grand state banquet.
Trade truce extended
The pageantry comes against the backdrop of an uneasy trade relationship between the world’s two biggest economies. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Wednesday that Washington and Beijing had agreed to extend their trade truce by two months, pushing back a deadline that was due in November. Both sides have an interest in preventing a return to the trade war triggered by Trump’s sweeping tariffs last year. However, the summit is not expected to produce major breakthroughs, with the focus instead on keeping the wider thaw intact.
Iran, AI and Taiwan on agenda
Xi struck a conciliatory tone after arriving in Washington, saying China and the United States should be “partners rather than rivals.”
Meanwhile, Trump confirmed that Iran would feature in his talks with Xi, alongside several other major issues.
Artificial intelligence is also expected to take centre stage as Washington and Beijing compete for technological leadership while concerns grow over the potential risks posed by advanced AI.
Taiwan will be another sensitive issue. Beijing claims the self-governing island as its territory, while Washington has long maintained close ties with Taipei.
A summit heavy on ceremony
The White House programme includes a military inspection, remarks by both leaders and a gift-giving ceremony involving Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan. Trump and Xi are also due to attend a state dinner featuring prominent US technology and AI executives.
Xi's visit will conclude on Friday (Sep 25) morning with tea at the White House before the two presidential couples visit the National Archives, home to the US Declaration of Independence.
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President Donald Trump said early Thursday that China and the United States were united in their opposition to AI guardrails, suggesting ahead of his summit with counterpart Xi Jinping that the US legal system would keep the technology in check.
"Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is," Trump said, using his new moniker for artificial intelligence.
"That is China's position also. Our guardrail is the DOJ!" he added, referring to the US Department of Justice.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington this week for a high-stakes three-day summit, as the two countries seek to stabilise ties strained by disputes over trade, Taiwan and the Iran war. Xi arrived in Washington on Wednesday (September 23), marking his first visit to the US capital in more than a decade. The meeting will also be the second interaction between Xi and Trump this year.
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet in Washington on Thursday (Sep 24), with trade once again at the centre of a relationship that has swung between tariff escalation and uneasy truces. The two countries have pulled back from the extraordinary tariff battle that pushed US duties on Chinese imports as high as 145 per cent and China's retaliatory tariffs to 125 per cent. But the underlying disputes have not disappeared. Tariffs, rare earths, agricultural purchases and technology controls remain unresolved, while new disagreements over artificial intelligence and sanctions linked to Iran are adding fresh complications.
When Donald Trump and Xi Jinping meet in Washington, the conversation will go far beyond tariffs and trade. At the centre of the relationship is a much larger contest: who will lead the next generation of artificial intelligence, semiconductors and advanced technology? AI has become a strategic issue for both Washington and Beijing because its applications extend from consumer technology to defence, cybersecurity, finance and critical infrastructure. Reuters reported ahead of the meeting that AI competition is expected to be a central issue in the talks.
The Trump administration’s campaign to squeeze Iran’s economy is running into a major complication: China. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has expanded Washington’s use of economic pressure against Tehran, including secondary sanctions aimed at companies, banks, traders and other entities helping Iran maintain its economic lifelines. The strategy is designed to make doing business with Iran increasingly costly even for entities that are outside the United States.