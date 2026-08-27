/Nepal flash floods LIVE updates: At least 165 killed, hundreds missing as rescue operations continue

Nepal flash floods live updates: Rescue teams searched through thick mud and debris on Thursday (Aug 27) after catastrophic floods and landslides along Nepal’s border with Tibet killed at least 165 people and left several hundred others missing, including hundreds of foreign tourists. Authorities have warned that the toll was expected to rise.

The disaster tore through settlements along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers, with a tsunami-like surge of water and mud sweeping away villages and engulfing buildings. Nepali police said they had recovered 162 bodies.

Rescuers waded through sludge in the search for survivors after floodwaters buried the lower floors of multi-storey buildings.

Foreign tourists among those unaccounted for

Nepal’s tourism ministry said 403 tourists, including 341 foreigners, were unaccounted for in the hours after the disaster struck. The missing included 142 Indians, as well as nationals from Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States.

What caused the deadly Nepal floods?

Authorities initially struggled to establish what triggered the catastrophe. Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal had said an earthquake may have caused a landslide, blocking a river before water surged downstream.

But the US Geological Survey said on Thursday that seismic activity initially reported as an earthquake "was instead a glacial collapse and debris flow" that "caused subsequent catastrophic impacts downstream."

Tibet rescue operation underway

The crisis has also spread across the border. In Tibet, the Chinese state broadcaster reported that a "mudslide disaster" at Gyirong Port killed three people, while 265 others remained missing.

Tibet government officials mobilised nearly 800 emergency workers, 150 vehicles, sniffer dogs and speed boats for the rescue operation, according to Xinhua.

With remote areas still difficult to reach, authorities warned the toll could rise.