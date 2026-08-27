/Nepal flash floods LIVE updates: At least 165 killed, hundreds missing as rescue operations continue

Nepal flash floods live updates: Rescue teams searched through thick mud and debris on Thursday (Aug 27) after catastrophic floods and landslides along Nepal’s border with Tibet killed at least 165 people and left several hundred others missing, including hundreds of foreign tourists. Authorities have warned that the toll was expected to rise.
The disaster tore through settlements along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers, with a tsunami-like surge of water and mud sweeping away villages and engulfing buildings. Nepali police said they had recovered 162 bodies.
Rescuers waded through sludge in the search for survivors after floodwaters buried the lower floors of multi-storey buildings.
Foreign tourists among those unaccounted for
Nepal’s tourism ministry said 403 tourists, including 341 foreigners, were unaccounted for in the hours after the disaster struck. The missing included 142 Indians, as well as nationals from Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States.
What caused the deadly Nepal floods?
Authorities initially struggled to establish what triggered the catastrophe. Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal had said an earthquake may have caused a landslide, blocking a river before water surged downstream.
But the US Geological Survey said on Thursday that seismic activity initially reported as an earthquake "was instead a glacial collapse and debris flow" that "caused subsequent catastrophic impacts downstream."
Tibet rescue operation underway
The crisis has also spread across the border. In Tibet, the Chinese state broadcaster reported that a "mudslide disaster" at Gyirong Port killed three people, while 265 others remained missing.
Tibet government officials mobilised nearly 800 emergency workers, 150 vehicles, sniffer dogs and speed boats for the rescue operation, according to Xinhua.
With remote areas still difficult to reach, authorities warned the toll could rise.
Stay with WION to follow latest updates on Nepal flash floods:
The devastating flooding along Nepal’s Bhotekoshi River has damaged or disrupted 12 power projects, forcing 431.1 MW of electricity to be taken off the national grid, according to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).
NEA spokesperson Rajan Dhakal said 11 hydropower projects and one solar plant were affected. Six hydropower plants and the solar facility suffered direct physical damage, while electricity generated by other affected projects was disconnected from the grid as a precaution.
The affected facilities include the 111 MW Rasuwagadhi, 78 MW Salasungi (Sanjen), 14.8 MW Upper Sanjen, 42.5 MW Sanjen, 22 MW Chilime, 20 MW Langtang, 60 MW Upper Trisuli 3A, 14.8 MW Upper Mailung, 5 MW Mailung, 24 MW Trisuli and 14 MW Devighat hydropower projects, along with a 25 MW solar plant.
The flooding has also damaged parts of Nepal’s national transmission network, adding to the disruption caused by the disaster.
The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put proposed new hydropower projects in Sikkim on hold following the devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border.
SIBLAC convenor Tseten Tashi Bhutia also sought an independent, time-bound probe into existing and planned hydroelectric projects, citing the environmental and disaster risks posed by large-scale development in the ecologically fragile Himalayas.
The appeal comes after the Nepal floods caused widespread destruction, including damage to power infrastructure, reigniting concerns over the vulnerability of major projects in disaster-prone mountain regions.
India issued emergency helpline numbers for its citizens stranded or affected by devastating flash floods in neighbouring Nepal, where intense flooding in the northern region bordering China has claimed more than 150 lives.
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said Indian nationals seeking assistance or information could contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.
The Keralam government has set up a help desk under the aegis of NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA), to provide emergency assistance, services and information regarding Keralites stranded in Nepal following the flash floods in the Himalayan nation.
People seeking assistance can contact the NoRKA Global Contact Centre at 1800 425 3939 (toll-free) or +91 88020 12345 (missed call from abroad).
The CMO urged families unable to contact Malayalis travelling in Nepal to inform the Chief Minister’s Office at 9447111844 or 9747132147.
The West Bengal government has opened helplines at the state police headquarters in Kolkata to assist families seeking information about relatives who may have been affected in Nepal. Families can contact (033) 24793311 or 9147890181 for assistance.
The Maharashtra CMO said a 24-hour control room has been set up at the Mantralaya, which can be reached on the toll-free helpline 1070 or +91-9321587143. Citizens can also send email to controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in.
The Odisha government has set up a control room in New Delhi and issued helpline numbers to assist people from the state who may be stranded or in distress due to the devastating flash flood in Nepal, officials said. The helpline numbers are +91-7428135044, +91-8527580245 and 011-23012807, a government statement said.
The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has released helpline numbers to assist residents whose family members may be stranded or affected by the flash floods in Nepal.
According to officials, apart from the SEOC numbers – 0135-2710334, 2710335, 2664314, 2664315, 2664316, and 8218867005 – people can also contact the toll-free number 1070.
The Chhattisgarh government has issued helpline numbers to assist citizens from the state who may be stranded in Nepal due to the flash floods, officials said.
Chhattisgarh residents can contact the disaster management helpline at 1070 or +91-771-2223471 for assistance and information, they said.
Forty-seven people from a group including two children are missing in Nepal following devastating flooding on the country's border with Tibet, their tour company told AFP on Thursday.
The group included 15 Australians, 10 Canadians, nine Nepalese, eight Americans, two Britons, two Singaporeans, and one Russian-American dual citizen, Himalayan Glacier managing director Sanket Pandey said.
"At this time they are still missing," he told AFP.
"Our team are checking hospitals where victims are coming in."
Chinese authorities said Thursday that 260 of the 558 people still missing after a mudslide at the border between Nepal and Tibet were foreign nationals, state media reported.
Preliminary statistics show that as of Thursday morning, "558 people remained missing (and) among them, 260 were foreign nationals", state broadcaster CCTV said, citing local officials speaking at a news briefing in Tibet.
Chinese authorities said three people died and 558 others were still missing after a mudslide at the border between Nepal and Tibet, state media reported Thursday, citing local officials.
"A press conference was held in Shigatse, Tibet, to report that two people have been successfully rescued from the Gyirong landslide disaster in Tibet," Xinhua news agency said.
The disaster has "resulted in three deaths and 558 people still missing", it added, doubling the missing person count from the 265 reported late Wednesday.
Nepal said that 468 tourists and travellers, including 393 foreigners, remained out of contact on Thursday, 24 hours after after a deadly flood tore through the border region with Tibet.
"About 468 tourists and travelers are out of contact, among them 75 are Nepalis," Suraj Ghimire, Department of Tourism spokesman, told AFP. At least 165 people have been confirmed killed, in both Nepal and in China, where a further 558 people are reported missing.
Flash flood in Nepal has claimed the lives of at least 95 people, while close to 400 are missing. The flood that hit early on Wednesday in Rasuwa, after water from Tibet surged through the Bhotekoshi River, overflowing into Nepal's Trishuli River and causing widespread flooding and extensive devastation to settlements along the river.
At least 157 people have been killed, and nearly 400 remain missing after devastating flash floods struck Nepal's Bhotekoshi river on Wednesday, with foreign nationals and security personnel among those unaccounted for. The mid-morning flash flood wreaked havoc across three districts, sweeping away people, homes, vehicles and critical infrastructure in one of Nepal's deadliest disasters in recent years. According to the Nepalese police post on X, at least 157 people have died in the devastating flash floods. The scary videos circulating from Nepal show massive multi-storey buildings, homes, and bridges being completely engulfed and destroyed by catastrophic flash floods and mudslides.
The devastating flash floods in Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River that swept through Nuwakot and Dhading districts on Wednesday triggered an alert in the neighbouring states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in India, where authorities intensified monitoring and precautionary measures. The Bhote Koshi River is a headwater tributary of the Kosi River system, which enters northern Bihar in Supaul after flowing through Nepal.
The United States has announced $500,000 in emergency assistance for Nepal after devastating flash floods and mudslides killed more than 165 people and left hundreds missing. The US State Department on Wednesday (Aug 26) expressed condolences to families affected by the disaster in Rasuwa district and said Washington would deploy a disaster response adviser to support rescue efforts.