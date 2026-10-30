In top stories today Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of using malicious efforts to remain in power following his claim that Arab Israeli parties used foreign backing to “steal” Tuesday’s election. This follows the prime minister’s coalition losing its parliamentary majority. Netanyahu, along with his allies, called on the internal security service, Shin Bet, to probe into alleged vote buying and other discrepancies in Palestinian communities in Israel, supposedly funded by foreign groups. However, the leader of the main opposition bloc, Gadi Eisenkot, accused Netanyahu and his Likud party of attempting to derail the election results.

In other big news of the day, A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan has raised concerns over a sudden surge of water flowing downstream into India, prompting the Government of India to issue a special advisory for parts of West Bengal and Assam, warning that water levels could rise sharply along the Sankosh River.

Moving on, Veteran Hollywood actor Patrick Stewart, known for playing the iconic Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise and Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek Series, has died at the age of 86. According to his longtime spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak, Stewart died after a brief struggle with "Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.”