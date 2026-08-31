Latest News Today Live Updates: The 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is underway in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping are attending the two-day event from August 31 to September 1, 2026. PM Modi will also meet Iran's President Pezeshkian

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus by the vehicle’s driver and conductor in Greater Noida earlier this month, police said. The two accused have been arrested. Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu have threatened to resign from the state cabinet if chief minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) does not accept Rahul Gandhi as the next candidate for prime minister. Sonam Wangchuk, speaking to Prakhar Gupta on the PGX podcast, said CJP's leadership was deeply demoralised after the action and had asked him to help craft a message encouraging protesters to leave Jantar Mantar and return home.

In Nepal, at least 919 people have been killed and over 4,800 remain missing in Nepal and China after a glacial collapse unleashed deadly flash floods across the border region. Chinese President Xi Jinping said that his country is making every effort to search for missing people following the mudslide disaster that occurred near the border crossing between Tibet and Nepal, Chinese media reports.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Canada on Sunday and addressed a large gathering in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), extolling the virtue of “unity in diversity.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missile and drone strikes targeting two US military bases in Jordan—the King Hussein Air Base and the Al Azraq Air Base—marking a major escalation in the regional conflict. This was in response to US military airstrike on Iran’s Larak Island that broke month-long lull in direct kinetic engagements between Washington and Tehran