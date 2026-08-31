Latest News Today Live Updates: The 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is underway in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping are attending the two-day event from August 31 to September 1, 2026. PM Modi will also meet Iran's President Pezeshkian
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus by the vehicle’s driver and conductor in Greater Noida earlier this month, police said. The two accused have been arrested. Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu have threatened to resign from the state cabinet if chief minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) does not accept Rahul Gandhi as the next candidate for prime minister. Sonam Wangchuk, speaking to Prakhar Gupta on the PGX podcast, said CJP's leadership was deeply demoralised after the action and had asked him to help craft a message encouraging protesters to leave Jantar Mantar and return home.
In Nepal, at least 919 people have been killed and over 4,800 remain missing in Nepal and China after a glacial collapse unleashed deadly flash floods across the border region. Chinese President Xi Jinping said that his country is making every effort to search for missing people following the mudslide disaster that occurred near the border crossing between Tibet and Nepal, Chinese media reports.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Canada on Sunday and addressed a large gathering in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), extolling the virtue of “unity in diversity.”
Meanwhile, Iran’s Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missile and drone strikes targeting two US military bases in Jordan—the King Hussein Air Base and the Al Azraq Air Base—marking a major escalation in the regional conflict. This was in response to US military airstrike on Iran’s Larak Island that broke month-long lull in direct kinetic engagements between Washington and Tehran
Stay with us for more latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
Former Tory leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat will replace Dame Priti Patel as shadow foreign secretary. As first reported by the Daily Telegraph, he will return to the Conservative front bench when Kemi Badenoch reshuffles her team next month.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday that a rush of migrants to the enclave of Ceuta a month ago was still under investigation, while denouncing "fake information" spread by the "ultra-right".
"After July 30 and 31, there was a spread of rumours and disinformation, from social networks linked both to Russia and to Israel, and to an ultra-right international that always uses migration not only to attack Spain, but also to attack Europe and divide it," Sanchez told Cadena Ser radio.
At least 15 kg 607 grams of gold worth an estimated 24 crore 95 lakh 56 thousand have been seized from a woman suspected of involvement in the smuggling operation along the India-Bangladesh border amid a massive gold haul in West Bengal. The BSF's prolonged vigil near the border led to a massive gold haul in West Bengal. READ MORE
US President Donald Trump has shared an AI video on his platform, Truth Social, claiming that Iran’s Kharg Island is “being blown to smithereens.” Trump provided no evidence of his claim. READ MORE
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said on Monday (Aug 31) that Tehran “is not looking for war” but will also “never sit still in the face of any aggression." This was his first comments since the US’ weekend attack on Iran’s Larak Island. Speaking before departing for Kyrgyzstan for 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is being held in Bishkek. READ MORE
Death count in Nepal floods have increased to 903, and more than 4,000 people are still missing, disaster authority said in an update on X. TRACK UPDATES
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to hold talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek on Monday (Aug 31), their first face-to-face meeting since a devastating war erupted in West Asia earlier this year. READ MORE
Kyrgyzstan's defence officers and representatives of the Congress of Women of the Kyrgyz Republic on Monday shared their experience of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the officers highlighting the growing defence ties between India and Kyrgyzstan.
Speaking to ANI, Captain Taalaibek of the Ministry of Defence of Kyrgyzstan said, "Meeting with the Prime Minister was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us. It is not every day that you meet the Prime Minister of India, so it was great, and it was very good to have him here in Kyrgyzstan."
SCO Summit 2026 LIVE: In Kyrgyzstan, PM Modi will participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on August 31 and September 1. The summit, which marks the 25th anniversary of the SCO, will see Modi highlight India’s priorities of Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with SCO leaders on the sidelines of the summit and attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, showcasing Central Asia’s cultural heritage.