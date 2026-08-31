/Nepal-Tibet floods LIVE: Death toll climbs to 788, over 140 Indians evacuated

Nepal Tibet LIVE updates: The catastrophic flash floods and landslides triggered by an ice-rock avalanche along the Tibet border have left nearly 788 people dead and thousands missing, prompting intense rescue operations involving 20,000 security personnel and 14 military helicopters. Providing details on the ongoing crisis and the status of regional citizens, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has reported that the death toll on Monday, at 07: 00 am, has risen to 788, with an estimated 2,500-3,000 persons still missing or uncontactable and more than 8,700 people who were evacuated by security forces.

Multiple Indian nationals remain untraceable following massive flash floods and landslides in Nepal, while authorities confirm that at least 149-180 Indians have been evacuated, and approximately 275-320 remain missing/uncontactable. Among them are 14 pilgrims of Andhra Pradesh origin, 7 from AP and 7 NRIs.

Meanwhile, a group of 20 Telugu pilgrims safely reached Kathmandu from Tibet after surviving devastating flash floods that swept across Nepal, even as authorities continue frantic search efforts for hundreds of missing individuals.

Outlining the successful evacuation timeline and transit plans, the Government of Andhra Pradesh informed that Telugu pilgrims were safely evacuated on Sunday at approximately 11:00 pm; a group of 144 pilgrims safely reached Kathmandu from Saga County, Tibet, through the Kodari checkpoint.

The group includes 20 Telugu pilgrims, including Sastry and three members of his family. They are scheduled to travel to Mumbai tomorrow, then continue to their respective homes. State authorities are maintaining continuous communication with Nepalese counterparts to track and rescue stranded citizens as secondary risks emerge from a dangerous temporary lake formed in Tibet following severe flooding.