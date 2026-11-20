Latest News Today Live Updates: Anthropic posted the largest IPO in history on Thursday, November 19, 2026, but major US stock indexes, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500, continued to slide. Nasdaq-100 fell 2.21% to close at 26,517.05, while S&P 500 dropped 2.02% to 7,175.83.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Delhi's Purana Qila to promote shared heritage and cultural cooperation. According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Forum at around 5:30 PM and also address the gathering on the occasion.

White House Cyber Director Sean Cairncross has been ousted amid major US technology outages, raising questions about cybersecurity. Kirsten Davies has been announced as successor