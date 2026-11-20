Latest News Today Live Updates: Anthropic posted the largest IPO in history on Thursday, November 19, 2026, but major US stock indexes, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500, continued to slide. Nasdaq-100 fell 2.21% to close at 26,517.05, while S&P 500 dropped 2.02% to 7,175.83.
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Delhi's Purana Qila to promote shared heritage and cultural cooperation. According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Forum at around 5:30 PM and also address the gathering on the occasion.
White House Cyber Director Sean Cairncross has been ousted amid major US technology outages, raising questions about cybersecurity. Kirsten Davies has been announced as successor
The Trump administration approved over 879,000 Nvidia and AMD AI chip exports to Chinese companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, between December 2025 and May 2026.
White House national cyber director Sean Cairncross has been ousted from his position, a person close to the White House told Reuters on Thursday. The move comes days after a series of technology outages disrupted US air travel, banking and national security systems. Cairncross was responsible for overseeing cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government. Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies will temporarily assume the role, according to the source.
“The president fully supported firing Sean Cairncross from his position,” said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Cairncross declined to comment on his departure. Axios was the first to report Cairncross's exit from the White House, citing anonymous officials who claimed that White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had pushed for the personnel change because Cairncross “lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job”.
Stopping short of naming India, where ousted leader Sheikh Hasina has lived in exile since her 2024 ouster, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left little doubt about his target on Thursday, accusing a neighbouring power of sheltering plotters behind a violent nationwide shutdown that has claimed lives and tested the country's fragile calm.
Addressing a public gathering in the northern district of Lalmonirhat, Rahman charged that exiled Awami League figures had abandoned the welfare of their homeland to serve foreign interests. "The country across the border, where they have fled to, is their master," Rahman told the crowd, adding that they had resumed plotting against Bangladesh to appease those patrons. Declaring that ‘enough is enough’, he urged pro-democracy forces to unite against what he termed ‘terrorists, arsonists and killers’.
The Trump administration approved the sales of roughly 900,000 advanced AI chips manufactured by Nvidia and AMD between December 2025 and May 2026. US licensed H200 sales to Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and other Chinese companies, according to documents released Thursday by the House Foreign Affairs Committee. This disclosure comes amid the heightened scrutiny over chip exports to China, after the departure of the former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Masood Malik, has arrived in New Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisation Dialogue. He is the first Pakistani delegation to visit India in 3 years.
In a post on the social media platform X, the Pakistani High Commission in India said, "Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination
@DrMusadikMalik arrived in New Delhi today. He was received at the Airport by the Chargé d'Affaires @Saadawarraich."
.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila in New Delhi on Friday, an initiative aimed at celebrating the region's shared civilisational heritage, strengthening people-to-people ties and promoting cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 3.2% on Friday and was down 8.3% for the week. Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 4.1% and was heading for a weekly decline of 6.8%, while South Korea's benchmark KOSPI fell 4.4%, putting it on course for a 7.1% weekly loss. Taiwan's benchmark index dropped 5% on Friday and was down 16% for the week, its steepest weekly decline since 1991.
Despite the blockbuster IPO, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25% to end at 23,879.20 after gaining as much as 2% earlier in the session, while the S&P 500 shed 2.02% and closed at 7,175.83.
The broader depreciation in Nasdaq composites was attributed to capital rotation, as investors seek a piece of the largest IPO until now, while the market has become more cautious of the AI growth story.
Anthropic entered the ranks of the world's most valuable public companies on Thursday, marking its stock market debut with an initial market capitalisation of approximately $2 trillion. The valuation highlights the extraordinary rise of the artificial intelligence start-up, founded during the pandemic by researchers who strongly believed in the technology's potential.