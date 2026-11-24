Latest News Today Live Updates: Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return to Bangladesh from more than two years of exile in India on December 16, marking the anniversary of the country's victory in the 1971 liberation war against Pakistan. Her spokesperson confirmed the plan to news agency Reuters on Tuesday (November 24). This is the first time Hasina has announced a specific date for her return, a move that could intensify political and legal tensions in Bangladesh, where her party remains banned and violence has increased.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Nepal’s Koshi Province early Tuesday morning, sending tremors across parts of eastern and northeastern India, Bhutan and Bangladesh. Shaking was also reported in parts of China, with residents in several areas experiencing the impact of the early-morning earthquake.