Latest News Today Live Updates: Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return to Bangladesh from more than two years of exile in India on December 16, marking the anniversary of the country's victory in the 1971 liberation war against Pakistan. Her spokesperson confirmed the plan to news agency Reuters on Tuesday (November 24). This is the first time Hasina has announced a specific date for her return, a move that could intensify political and legal tensions in Bangladesh, where her party remains banned and violence has increased.
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Nepal’s Koshi Province early Tuesday morning, sending tremors across parts of eastern and northeastern India, Bhutan and Bangladesh. Shaking was also reported in parts of China, with residents in several areas experiencing the impact of the early-morning earthquake.
US President Donald Trump may have owned up to 370,000 shares of Nvidia as of September 30, according to the disclosure made by the US president’s financial disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics, as reported by the Financial Times. With Jensen Huang's return, Trump made as much as $15mn on Monday as share prices surged up to 31.48% after the recent slide.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that the security of Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was removed by the then-VP Singh party so that he could be assassinated. The 23-minute video features Gandhi with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and is linked to discussions around Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. Gandhi recalled warning his family at the time that if nothing was done about his father's security, they would soon be attending his funeral.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have reunited on Tuesday (November 24) ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, ending their six-year break to contest the polls together under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The alliance will take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in the 117-member Assembly.
The US State Department's Reward for Justice program has announced a reward of up to $15 million for any information about the shadow banking network of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force's Quads Force, and its various other branches. This announcement came along with additional measures announced by the US Treasury Department to disrupt Iran's shadow banking networks.
At least 11 people were killed after a bus collided with a truck in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, authorities said.
The UAE Ministry of Interior said investigations were underway to determine the circumstances and cause of the accident.
This is the second major road accident in the country this month. On November 12, a multi-vehicle collision in Fujairah killed 14 people and injured 30 others after a truck driver lost control and crashed into several vehicles.
Germany has expressed serious concern over reports that Russia may launch a satellite carrying a nuclear weapon into space before the end of this year. If confirmed, the move would violate international treaties prohibiting nuclear weapons in Earth's orbit, The Guardian reported.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has sent out a memo demanding prior permission for US Army officials to socialise with their Canadian counterparts. One Canadian official described the memo as a “slap in the face”, as reported by the Washington Post. This comes as trade between long-term allies has strained over the trade war and Trump's repeated threats to make Canada the 51st state.
The White House has announced that this year's Thanksgiving turkeys will be named ‘Freedom and Feathers’, opting for the safer choice over the more controversial suggestions circulating online. Americans had three options to choose from before voting closed on Sunday: Commander & Chief, Freedom & Feathers and Honey & Ham. However, social media users were not restricted to the official choices, submitting their own suggestions that referenced scandals and controversies surrounding President Donald Trump and his administration.
Malaysia has urged data centre operators to stop hosting or providing services to seven companies recently added to a US trade blacklist that bars them from purchasing advanced chips.
The list includes Singapore-based Megaspeed and two Malaysian firms. The country's trade and industry ministry said the Malaysia Investment Development Authority would issue a notice to all data centre operators, advising them against hosting the listed companies, leasing them space or providing them with services.
Megaspeed has also been at the centre of a controversy involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who was accused of having an affair with one of the company's executives. The executive was alleged to be a Chinese spy.
A United Nations human rights expert has called on Pakistan to take urgent action to address reports of inhumane and undignified prison conditions for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, warning that his treatment could amount to torture or other cruel and degrading practices.
According to a statement from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Alice Jill Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture, urged Islamabad to ensure that the 72-year-old former leader's detention aligns with international legal standards, the OHCHR statement noted.
“I call on Pakistani authorities to ensure that Khan’s conditions of detention fully comply with international norms and standards,” Edwards said, according to the OHCHR.
Highlighting his treatment since being moved to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on September 26, 2023, Edwards pointed to reports that Khan has been kept in prolonged solitary confinement, locked in his cell for 23 hours a day with severely limited contact with the outside world.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Ratna Singh on Monday alleged that young voices in the country are being targeted for questioning those in power, after fellow activist Saurav Das claimed that he was stopped from boarding a flight to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford.
In a post on X, Singh said that both she and Das had been invited by the Oxford Union, adding that her visa had been rejected a few days ago.
"Saurav and I were both invited by the Oxford Union. My visa was rejected a few days ago, something I could still accept as there was no apparent direct interference," she said.
Reacting to the developments involving Das, Singh said that the manner in which he was allegedly prevented from boarding his flight raised questions about freedom of expression and the space available for young people to voice their opinions.
China will send its first foreign astronaut to the Tiangong space station on Wednesday, when the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft carries Pakistani national Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and two Chinese astronauts.
The three-member crew is scheduled to lift off at 8:18 am local time (0018 GMT) aboard a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. Ali is set to become the first Pakistani to undertake an orbital space mission.
The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Tuesday that preparations for the launch had been completed and all three astronauts were in good condition.
Malaysia on Tuesday advised data centre operators across the country to sever business ties with seven companies recently added to a US trade blacklist, which restricts them from purchasing advanced semiconductor chips. The affected firms include Singapore-based Megaspeed and two Malaysian companies. The Malaysia Investment Development Authority will issue a notice to all data centre operators, advising them against hosting the listed companies, leasing them space or providing any services to them, the country's Trade and Industry Ministry said.
The death toll from Saturday's devastating fire at a confectionery factory west of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, has climbed to 24. Rescue teams are continuing search operations amid the rubble of the Fonusa Agung Mulia factory, where the blaze broke out on Saturday afternoon, trapping several workers inside.
Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia has become a talking point on social media, with users flooding platforms with memes, edited pictures and AI-generated videos. US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have also joined the online buzz surrounding the CEO's comeback. Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's president and CEO on November 23 after the company's board of directors unanimously approved his return. He had resigned on November 12 following revelations about his alleged extramarital affairs with a senior executive and a suspected Chinese spy.
Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has vowed to challenge a court ruling that makes the oath of allegiance to King Charles mandatory for elected lawmakers, saying he cannot swear loyalty to the British monarch. The ruling has suspended a 2022 provincial law that allowed members of Quebec's legislature to skip the oath and instead pledge allegiance to the people of the province.
US President Donald Trump may have owned up to 370,000 shares of Nvidia as of September 30, according to the disclosure made by the US president’s financial disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics, as reported by the Financial Times. With Jensen Huang's return, Trump made as much as $15mn on Monday as share prices surged up to 31.48% after the recent slide. The amount is a projection made by the Financial Times based on the ethics disclosure detailing Trump’s stock portfolio, which only covers the period up to the end of September. It does not include details of the purchases or sales made during October and November during Huang's resignation and the spy allegation.