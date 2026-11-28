Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: Global fashion brands, including Zara and H&M, have reportedly shifted nearly 10% of their monthly orders from Bangladesh to other Asian countries, particularly India, amid labour unrest. Factory owners said around $254 million in orders were diverted between November 1 and 18, adding to pressure on Bangladesh's garment industry.

Two American Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft clipped wings while taxiing for departure at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport on Friday (Nov 27). The incident occurred around 5:10 pm local time, involving flights bound for Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago. Both planes returned to their gates, and the FAA launched an investigation.

Hamas on Friday accused Israel of attempting to assassinate Khalil al-Hayya's youngest surviving son, Izz al-Din, in an overnight strike in Gaza City's Rimal neighbourhood. He and family members survived, according to a Gaza security source. Hamas condemned the alleged attack, calling it "cowardly".

Canada's Supreme Court on Friday upheld most provisions of Quebec's Bill 21, which bars certain public sector employees from wearing visible religious symbols at work. The restrictions cover Sikh turbans, Muslim hijabs, Jewish kippahs and Christian crosses. Elected provincial lawmakers, however, are exempt from the ban.