Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: Global fashion brands, including Zara and H&M, have reportedly shifted nearly 10% of their monthly orders from Bangladesh to other Asian countries, particularly India, amid labour unrest. Factory owners said around $254 million in orders were diverted between November 1 and 18, adding to pressure on Bangladesh's garment industry.
Two American Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft clipped wings while taxiing for departure at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport on Friday (Nov 27). The incident occurred around 5:10 pm local time, involving flights bound for Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago. Both planes returned to their gates, and the FAA launched an investigation.
Hamas on Friday accused Israel of attempting to assassinate Khalil al-Hayya's youngest surviving son, Izz al-Din, in an overnight strike in Gaza City's Rimal neighbourhood. He and family members survived, according to a Gaza security source. Hamas condemned the alleged attack, calling it "cowardly".
Canada's Supreme Court on Friday upheld most provisions of Quebec's Bill 21, which bars certain public sector employees from wearing visible religious symbols at work. The restrictions cover Sikh turbans, Muslim hijabs, Jewish kippahs and Christian crosses. Elected provincial lawmakers, however, are exempt from the ban.
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Nearly 300,000 Canadians have called for the removal of US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra, putting Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government under pressure to respond to the demand by January. The petition was formally presented in the House of Commons this week by Green Party lawmaker Elizabeth May. It urges Ottawa to declare Hoekstra “persona non grata” and revoke his diplomatic status, accusing him of interfering in Canada’s domestic affairs and damaging relations between the two countries.
The DMK on Saturday formally backed the Centre's revised delimitation Bill, with party chief MK Stalin describing the development as a "major victory" for Tamil Nadu. The decision was taken at a meeting of DMK MPs chaired by Stalin in Chennai ahead of Parliament's special session.
In a resolution shared on X, the party reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the state's parliamentary representation, stating, “We will protect Tamil Nadu’s representation! We will uphold Tamil Nadu’s rights!” The backing comes as the Centre pushes to implement women's reservation through a delimitation exercise, which proposes a 50 per cent increase in seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon said he would immediately open talks with Beijing if elected, ruling out French support for a US-led war against China. The La France Insoumise leader called for a "non-aligned front" based on the United Nations and international law, adding that France must avoid a conflict it cannot win.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has begun security and surveillance duties at Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai ahead of the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar on Saturday (November 28).
Russia shot down hundreds of drones targeting the Moscow region overnight, the city's mayor said Saturday.
Both Ukraine and Russia have stepped up their attacks using drones and other projectiles in recent months, as the war grinds through its fifth year, with the United States seeking talks to end the conflict.
More than 460 drones headed towards the Moscow area between late Friday and early Saturday, mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on the state-backed Max platform.
Russian air defence forces downed most of them "on distant approach", with 123 destroyed as they neared the capital, he said.
Two American Airlines passenger jets made contact while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, DC, on Friday (November 27), prompting both aircraft to return to their gates and triggering a federal investigation. The incident involved two Boeing 737-800 aircraft preparing to leave the airport during a busy holiday travel weekend. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Flight 638, bound for Dallas-Fort Worth, clipped the wing of Flight 2152, which was scheduled to fly to Chicago.
Canada's Supreme Court has upheld most of Quebec's controversial Bill 21, which bans certain public sector employees from wearing religious symbols at work. However, the court made an exception for elected members of the provincial legislature, allowing them to wear religious symbols. The ruling, delivered on November 27, 2026, means public school teachers, police officers, government lawyers and other officials covered by the law must continue to follow the restrictions.
Hamas on Friday (Nov 27) claimed that Israel attempted to assassinate the youngest surviving son of its political bureau chief, Khalil al-Hayya, in an overnight airstrike in Gaza City. The son, Izz al-Din al-Hayya, survived the attack, according to a Gaza security source cited by AFP. The strike reportedly hit a residential apartment in the Rimal neighbourhood, west of Gaza City. Izz al-Din was with members of his family and the family of his late brother Azzam when the attack took place, the source said.
Global fashion retailers, including Zara and H&M, have moved nearly 10% of their monthly orders from Bangladesh to other Asian manufacturing centres, with India receiving the bulk, amid labour unrest and rising production costs. Factory owners estimate that around $254 million in orders were diverted between November 1 and 18. The unrest has reportedly caused over $400 million in production losses, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).