Israel-Hamas war highlights: Hamas delegation visiting Moscow, says Russian foreign ministry

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned the Israel-Hamas war could spread well beyond the Middle East, and it was wrong that innocent women, children and old people in Gaza were being punished for other people's crimes.

"Our task today, our main task, is to stop the bloodshed and violence," said Putin during a Kremlin meeting with Russian religious leaders of different faith, according to a Kremlin transcript of the meeting.

He added, "Otherwise, further escalation of the crisis is fraught with grave and extremely dangerous and destructive consequences. And not only for the Middle East region. It could spill over far beyond the borders of the Middle East."

In a supposed criticism of the West he also said that certain unnamed forces were seeking to provoke further escalation.

He also conveyed his condolences to the families of Israelis and citizens of other countries who were killed or wounded by Hamas during its October 7 attack.