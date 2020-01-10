Iran missile attack news: Solemani's killing was American justice, says Trump at campaign rally in Ohio

US President Donald Trump Photograph:( Reuters )
Iran on Wednesday fired ballistic missiles on US airbases in Iraq targeting Al-Asad and Irbil. The Pentagon said Iran fired "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles. Iran had vowed revenge on the US after the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani who was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport last week.
Iran's missile attacks on US targets did not aim to kill the American soldiers, a senior Iranian commander said after United States President Donald Trump said that no US troops were hurt in Wednesday's strike on its airbase in Iraq.
Watch video: