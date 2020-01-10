Iran missile attack news: Solemani's killing was American justice, says Trump at campaign rally in Ohio

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Jan 10, 2020, 09.21 AM(IST)

US President Donald Trump Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

Iran on Wednesday fired ballistic missiles on US airbases in Iraq targeting Al-Asad and Irbil. The Pentagon said Iran fired "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles. Iran had vowed revenge on the US after the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani who was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport last week.
 

Iran's missile attacks on US targets did not aim to kill the American soldiers, a senior Iranian commander said after United States President Donald Trump said that no US troops were hurt in Wednesday's strike on its airbase in Iraq.

  • The US House of Representatives passed a resolution aimed at curbing President Donald Trump's ability to wage war against Iran. The five-page resolution emphasized that if President Trump wants to take the US to war, he would need authorization from Congress. The resolution Read more 
  • US President Donald Trump while addressing a re-election campaign rally in  Toledo, Ohio said he was ready to launch retaliatory strikes after Iran hit US bases in Iraq. Trump in the rally said Read more 
  • The tension between the US and Iran saw a dramatic escalation last week after the US killed Iran's top military commander General Qasem Soleimani in a strike in Baghdad International Airport. The crisis Read more  
  • Trump addressed the nation from White House and said that these missile attacks did not harm any US troops and the damage was minimal, an outcome he said showed Tehran wanting to de-escalate tensions. Iran strikes Read more 
  •  Iran had hundreds of missiles ready and when Tehran launched missiles on Wednesday it had used "cyberattacks to disable (US) plane and drone navigation systems," the US President said. Iran's strikes Read More 
  • Soleimani was one of Iran's most popular public figures. He was laid to rest in his hometown Kerman early on Wednesday morning after massive funeral processions in several major cities across Iran. During the funeral Read more 

