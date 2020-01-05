An attack in the homeland may come with little or no warning: US Department of Homeland Security 

In the wake of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani's killing by the United States, Washington has issued a terror advisory to the American public to stay alert.

The Department of Homeland Security on Saturday updated its terrorism threat advisory system.

The new National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin was issued by acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and warned of a potential Iranian threat including a cyberattack.

The bulletin stated that Iran has a robust cyber programme and can carry out a cyberattack against the United States.

In the bulletin, Wolf said that there is "no specific, credible threat against the homeland", highlighting the fact that Iran and its partners have had shown the intentions to carry out operations in the United States previously.

"An attack in the homeland may come with little or no warning," the release read.

Wolf said that the homeland security department, as well as various agencies, are taking protective measures also cautioning of the possibility of Iran using terrorist activities in retaliation to Soleimani's assassination.

#Iraq: Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge U.S. citizens to depart Iraq immediately. Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the U.S. Embassy compound, all consular operations are suspended. U.S. citizens should not approach the Embassy. pic.twitter.com/rdRce3Qr4a — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) January 3, 2020 ×

"Homegrown violent extremists could capitalise on the heightened tensions to launch individual attacks," the bulletin read.

Meanwhile, shortly after the homeland department's bulletin warned of a potential cyberattack form Iran, Tehran hackers claimed to breach a US government website.

A group, that claimed to be Iranian hackers, breached the website of US Federal Depository Library Program on Saturday.

The website bore a message vowing revenge for top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani's killing in US airstrikes.

The website also displayed images of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with the Iranian flag.

Iran's elite military force's commander Qasem Soleimani was killed on January 3 in US airstrikes that were carried out at the Baghdad International Airport.

Soleimani headed the Revolutionary Guards for over two decades and was among the topmost people in the country.