We were ready to retaliate after Iran strikes, Solemani's killing was American justice: Trump at campaign rally in Ohio

US President Donald Trump while addressing a re-election campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio said he was ready to launch retaliatory strikes after Iran hit US bases in Iraq.

“They hit us with 16 missiles and I said: ‘How many?’ We were ready to go. We were ready to go. I said, ‘How many?’ How many died? How many were wounded? ‘Sir, none.’ None. Pretty good warning system. None. ‘How many were hurt?’ ‘None, sir,'" he said.

Under my administration, we will NEVER make excuses for America's enemies – we will never hesitate in defending American lives – and we will never stop working to defeat Radical Islamic Terrorism! pic.twitter.com/022PjwhHjs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2020

"So we didn’t do anything. We were ready. We were ready. Not that I wanted to. But we were ready. You have no idea. A lot of people got very lucky," he said.

The American president told the people present at the rally that US drone strikes on Baghdad airport which killed Soleimani "delivered American justice".

“Last week the United States once again took the bold and decisive action to save American lives and deliver American justice," the US president said.

“Soleimani was actively planning new attacks and he was looking very seriously at our embassies and not just the embassy in Baghdad, but we stopped him and we stopped him quickly and we stopped him cold," Trump said.

Trump took a dig at the Democrats stating that "radical-left Democrats have expressed outrage over the termination of this horrible terrorist".

“He was a bad guy. He was a blood-thirsty terror, and he’s no longer a terror, he’s dead," the president told the crowd referring to Soleimani's assassination.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution aimed at curbing President Donald Trump's ability to wage war against Iran.

The five-page resolution emphasised that if President Trump wants to take the US to war, he would need authorization from Congress.

The resolution passed 224-194 in the Democratic-controlled US lower House. Three Republicans and an independent voted for it, while eight Democrats opposed it.