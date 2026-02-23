The US has been sending C‑17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft to West Asia, and this movement has been observed since January 2026. And now open-source intelligence data suggests the continuous movement of the aircraft, which is said to be America’s backbone for logistics. This movement has sparked a debate online, as this is viewed as laying groundwork amid the ongoing nuclear deal talks; the second round of negotiations mediated by Oman concluded on February 17 in Geneva. But there has been no major breakthrough yet. The US has posed a “zero uranium enrichment” clause, while Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei said, "Nuclear energy is our undeniable right.”

Social media users have been tracking the US military's movements toward West Asia. which they say has significantly increased. At least nine C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft are moving to the region, according to data compiled and shared by netizens from flight tracking websites.

The aircraft is ideal to project force, as it has the capacity to transport a stockpile and also aid in deploying troops. Similar activity was witnessed in 2003 during the Iraq invasion and when the US military buildup was seen in Afghanistan during the escalation of power in the country.

According to Boeing, “The C-17 Globemaster III is a high-wing, four-engine transport that delivers large equipment, supplies and troops directly to small, austere airfields anywhere in the world. Proven across every major operation since the 1990s, the C-17 combines long-range haul capability with short-field performance, oversized payload handling and aerial refueling to support tactical airlift, strategic delivery and humanitarian relief. Boeing provides life cycle sustainment, training and around-the-clock base support to keep fleets mission capable and ready.”

This movement of military assets comes as the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the Conference on Disarmament that “a new window of opportunity has opened”. But Donald Trump has also ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to be moved to the Middle East, where the USS Abraham Lincoln is already stationed.