/‘Fake hits, mines’ in Hormuz? Trump accuses Iran of driving up oil prices ahead of US midterms

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Oct 22) accused Iran of driving up the prices of oil ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections. He claimed that the “evil regime” is making up “fake hits, mines, and everything else” in the Strait of Hormuz because more oil is coming through the strategic waterway now “than it did even prior to the beginning of the conflict”. He also lashed out at Iran for executing protesters, calling the regime “evil”.

“Iran is doing everything they can to drive up the price of Oil prior to the U.S. Midterm Election,” Trump claimed in a post on his Truth Social platform. “They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else, because more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict.”

Trump accuses Iran of killing 75,000 protesters

Trump also accused Iran of killing 75,000 protesters in less than seven months. Calling the Iranian regime “truly an evil regime”, he said that he hoped the American public and rest o the world understands “how evil they are”. He also said that he was “shocked” that the world and Democrats do not seem to care about the matter.

He said, “They continue to kill protestors, and anyone else that happens to be in their way. It is truly an Evil Regime, and I can only hope the American Public, and the World, understands how EVIL they are! 75,000 protestors lie dead in less than seven months. It is shocking how the World, and the Dumocrat Party, seem not to care.”

‘Iran can never have nuclear weapon’

Reiterating his stance on Iran’s nuclear program, Trump said that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon”.