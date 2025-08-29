/Caught on Cam: F-16 fighter jet crashes during air show preparation in Poland, pilot dies - Who was he

A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for the Radom Airshow in central Poland, resulting in the pilot’s death. The defence minister confirmed that a highly experienced air display pilot died in the accident. The Radom Airshow scheduled for the weekend has been cancelled following the tragedy. The minister expressed condolences to the pilot’s family and praised his dedication and bravery. The Polish military confirmed no injuries occurred on the ground. The pilot was part of the Tiger Demo Team, which was set to perform at the event about 100 kilometers south of Warsaw.

Who was the pilot?

A statement from the General Command of the Polish Armed Forces identified the pilot as flying ace Major Maciej ‘Slab’ Krakowian, according to a report by TVP world. He was the leader of the display team in the show. Reports state that in August, he was awarded the ‘As the Crow Flies’ Trophy by aviation enthusiasts for the “best overall flying demonstration” at the 2025 Royal International Air Tattoo, the world’s largest military airshow.

In a statement on Thursday, the General Command of the Armed Forces said that no bystanders were injured. Local reports state that the pilot, part of an elite group of NATO air units known as “Tiger Demo”, was not seen ejecting from the plane before the crash.

Poland and F-16 fighter jets

Poland made its initial purchase of U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets in 2003 as part of a strategic effort to modernize its military and align more closely with NATO standards. The F-16, a multirole combat aircraft, is a vital component of NATO’s defense strategy due to its versatility, advanced avionics, and proven combat performance. Over the years, Poland has continued to invest in upgrading its F-16 fleet with the latest technology, including improved radar systems, precision-guided munitions, and enhanced communication capabilities.

In the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2023, Poland has significantly increased its defense budget and accelerated military modernization. This includes not only enhancements to its F-16 program but also acquisitions of additional Western military hardware, such as Abrams tanks from the U.S. and FA-50 jets from South Korea. These efforts are part of Poland’s broader strategy to strengthen national defense, bolster NATO’s eastern flank, and deter potential threats in the region.