/Delta Boeing 737's wing chips off, dangles minutes before landing

An aircraft ready to land, moving at hundreds of miles per hour, sparked safety concerns after passenger on board captured its wing breaking off and dangling.
On Tuesday (August 19), Delta Air Lines flights ready for landing in Texas and moving hundreds of miles per hour saw a part of its wing broke off. There were 62 people and six crew members on board. And as the Boeing 737 aircraft’s wing was giving way, a passenger on board captured the horrifying video. It was clearly visible that partially detached wing was hanging loose, which are usually instrumental during take-off and landing.
“We felt it was bad turbulence. The plane was shaking. The lady in front of us opened the window and told us it is broken. I opened the window and got scared,” Shanila Arif, the passenger who shot the video, was quoted by news outlet CNN.
This incident triggered a safety concern and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the authority in charge is investigating the matter. The airline has issued a statement stating safety is their priority.
The matter came to light after passengers highlighted it. The airline was earlier entangled with a similar episode, where an aircraft’s wing came in contact with another aircraft while pushing back from the airport gate in Atlanta.