Beijing said Friday that its 125% tariffs on U.S. goods would take effect on Saturday — almost matching the staggering 145 percent levies imposed by Washington on Chinese goods entering the United States.

But China indicated that it would ignore any further levies by U.S. President Donald Trump because, Beijing said, it no longer makes economic sense for importers to buy from America.

China also said it would file a lawsuit with the WTO over the latest round of levies.

After a week of market mayhem as the world's two largest economies took turns to put up trade barriers, Beijing dismissed Mr. Trump's mounting brinkmanship as a "joke" and a "numbers game".

Beijing's retaliation sparked fresh market volatility, with stocks seesawing, gold prices surging and US government bonds under pressure.

