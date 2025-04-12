China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told the head of the World Trade Organization that U.S. tariffs will "inflict serious harm" on poor nations, according to a ministry statement released Saturday.
"These US 'reciprocal tariffs' will inflict serious harm on developing countries, especially the least developed countries, and could even trigger a humanitarian crisis," Mr. Wang told WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in a call on Friday, the statement said.
"The United States has continuously introduced tariff measures, bringing enormous uncertainty and instability to the world, causing chaos both internationally and domestically within the U.S.," Mr. Wang added.