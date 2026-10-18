/At least seven feared dead in explosion at military base in Canada's Alberta

At least seven people are reported killed and dozens more injured in an explosion and fire at a military base in Canada's Alberta on Saturday. "I'm saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a ​result of an incident" at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, said ​Canada's defence minister David McGuinty to reporters in Ottawa.

It’s not yet clear what caused the explosion but McGuinty said that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were involved in the investigation and described the situation as “very, very active and delicate.”

The defence minister told reporters he "cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory".

The Canadian Armed Forces and federal, provincial and local authorities are together carrying out rescue operations, he said.

Located about 180 kilometers (112 miles) southeast of Edmonton, Canadian Forces Base Wainwright is one of the country's busiest military training bases. It is also home to the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, which conducts realistic battlefield exercises.

According to the Municipal District of Wainwright, the fire at the military base had crossed its boundary earlier Saturday and was spreading rapidly due to high winds. However, no evacuation order was sounded.

“Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a social media post.