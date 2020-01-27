After Brexit, new fast track 'global talent visa' unveiled by United Kingdom

The British government has announced a new fast-track ''global talent visa'' scheme to motivate top scientists, researchers and mathematicians to come to the UK.



The scheme will be launched on February 20 for those working in these fields and organisations which are endorsed by a recognised UK body.



There is no limit regarding how many people can be accepted.

Previously, there was a limit of 2,000 people per year.

The scheme wants to lay emphasis that the country is a haven to the most talented minds in the world.



According to PM Boris Johnson, ''to lead the field of scientific discovery and to face the future obstacles, the country needs to invest in talent and cutting-edge research''.



Johnson had vowed last month to transform country in such a manner that it attracts scientists just as ''supercharged magnet attracts iron nails''.

He also issued an additional package of £300 million to fund mathematical experiments over the next five years.



Interestingly, half of the country's scientific workforce comprises of EU researchers.



However, they will need a visa to work in British labs after the Brexit takes place on January 31.



Liberal democrats said that this step was ''superficial'' and merely the vias's name had been changed.



A new immigration system is being prepared by the British government for its life outside the European Union (EU).



According to experts, mitigation of the fear of brain drain prompted the government to take this step.



Noteworthily, mass migration was one of the significant concerns during the 2016 campaign to separate from the EU.