/10 planes shot down? Donald Trump's data on India-Pakistan conflict now revised

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Feb 10), highlighted that at least six of the wars he settled were because of tariffs. Speaking to news outlet Fox Business, he noted the war between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan was paused because he said, “I'm going to charge you tariffs because I don't want to see people getting killed.” Even before the two countries declared a ceasefire, the 79-year-old was the first to announce it on social media, and since then, he hasn’t stopped mentioning it. That is not it; he also ensured he took credit for the same. While Islamabad continues to credit him, New Delhi has distanced itself from these claims. This was also a part of his Nobel Peace Prize pitch, which ultimately was awarded to the Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Trump said, “I settled eight wars. Of the eight wars, at least six were settled because of tariffs. In other words, I said, ‘If you don't settle this war, I'm going to charge you tariffs because I don't want to see people getting killed.’"

Add WION as a Preferred Source



"And they said, ‘Well, what does this have to do?’ I said, ‘you're going to be charged’. Like India and Pakistan. It would have been a nuclear war, in my opinion. They were really going at it, 10 planes were shot down. They were going at it,” the US president added.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

But are laying emphasis on the repetition, which could possibly be Trump’s favourite figure of speech. He uses repetitive phrases in his comments, which could be for better poetic effect. And that brings us to how many time he has mentioned the the cross-border fighting between India and Pakistan. Yes, the same 4-day conflict that Trump claims to have stopped, it has gone past 90 times, and still counting.

He added that Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif said, “President Trump saved at least 10 million lives when he got us to stop fighting’. Because they were going to go nuclear, in my opinion. Without tariffs, that wouldn't happen.”