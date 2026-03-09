/'Where’s Trump? Oh, playing golf': US loses 8 soldiers in Middle East war, netizens slam Mr President

As Donald Trump lauds his men for the fight in the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announces seven soldiers killed in action. But the world is watching the damage caused by the US' Operation Epic Fury, Iran’s airstrikes that have bombarded the region, which is only increasing tensions across the globe. Amid all this, the US president was seen playing golf. And the netizens have noticed the 79-year-old heading to the golf course as the country loses its brave men.

People have questions, and many have been voicing them on social media platforms. The war has been a factor in the energy crisis, among other things. US Marine Corps veteran Brian McGinnis, who was seen protesting and disrupting the Senate to put forth his thoughts, said, “After serving, I’ve seen the cost of war up close. Now I focus on standing with real people, listening, learning, and fighting for what matters most: community, justice, and peace. I’ve walked through fire, fought battles, and faced challenges I never expected. But nothing teaches you more about humanity than fighting for real people’s lives!” He has been standing in the front row to fight the US government.

Internet reacts:

As Americans have been bearing the brunt of the war, many have taken to X to share their opinions. An X user named Soubhi Jarrash wrote, "President Trump on the golf course as major global events unfold. A rare look at the "Wartime President" maintaining his routine amid the crisis."

Another wrote, “A seventh U.S. service member has just been killed in the war against Iran, gas has increased a dollar a gallon, stocks are tumbling, terrorists are throwing IEDs in NYC, and unemployment and inflation are going back up… Where’s Trump? Oh, playing golf.”