US President Donald Trump is now eyeing to end the eighth war, which is the one between Israel and Hamas.
On Monday (Sep 29), as US President Donald Trump meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss and seal a deal Gaza ceasefire, the former said he’s ‘very confident’. Trump has, in his previous interactions with the media, said that he has stopped seven wars and conflicts across the world. He is now eyeing to end the eighth war, which is the one between Israeli military and Hamas. This conflict has been ongoing for over 2 years now, and many lives have been lost. It has triggered the largest displacement of the human race in the recent past.
In September, the Health Ministry in Gaza said that over 66,000 people have been killed since October 7, 2023, the year the conflict began. But reports say that independent researchers suggest the number is much larger than what is projected. Also noting that death due to starvation, diseases, and lack of healthcare facilties have added to the death toll in the war-torn region.