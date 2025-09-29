On Monday (Sep 29), as US President Donald Trump meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss and seal a deal Gaza ceasefire, the former said he’s ‘very confident’. Trump has, in his previous interactions with the media, said that he has stopped seven wars and conflicts across the world. He is now eyeing to end the eighth war, which is the one between Israeli military and Hamas. This conflict has been ongoing for over 2 years now, and many lives have been lost. It has triggered the largest displacement of the human race in the recent past.