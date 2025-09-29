/Trump makes ‘dramatic changes’ to 21-point Gaza plan for Netanyahu as press conference delayed

US President Donald Trump’s team made “dramatic changes” to his 21-point Gaza ceasefire deal to make it more acceptable to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.This came after a meeting of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The official also says, “We know that Hamas will not agree to disarm. They also are not ready to release the hostages in one stage, and are not ready to release everyone if there isn’t an absolute guarantee that the story is over and that there is no war, and even then, there is a doubt if they will stand by their word,” Channel 12 reported.

Netanyahu dials Qatar PM from White House



Netanyahu reportedly apologised to his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, for the Israeli strike in Qatar on September 9. As per a report, the Israeli PM talked to Al Thani via phone call for a few minutes from the White House after being welcomed by US President Donald Trump. He also promised that it would not be repeated.

The Channel 12 report said that Netanyahu apologised for violating Qatari sovereignty in the strike on Doha and expressed regret for the killing of a Qatari security guard in the attack.

After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologises to his Qatari counterpart for the failed strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir calls the attack “important, just, and supremely moral.”

Taking to X to call Qatar “an enemy state,” the far-right minister says that “whoever sends monsters to burn babies, rape women, and abduct elderly women must know that there is no place in the world where he is safe.”