Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Trump makes ‘dramatic changes’ to 21-point Gaza plan for Netanyahu as press conference delayed

Trump makes ‘dramatic changes’ to 21-point Gaza plan for Netanyahu as press conference delayed

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 29, 2025, 23:37 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 23:44 IST
Trump makes ‘dramatic changes’ to 21-point Gaza plan for Netanyahu as press conference delayed

Trump meets Netanyahu Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Trump makes ‘dramatic changes’ to 21-point Gaza plan for Netanyahu as press conference delayed

US President Donald Trump’s team made “dramatic changes” to his 21-point Gaza ceasefire deal to make it more acceptable to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.This came after a meeting of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The official also says, “We know that Hamas will not agree to disarm. They also are not ready to release the hostages in one stage, and are not ready to release everyone if there isn’t an absolute guarantee that the story is over and that there is no war, and even then, there is a doubt if they will stand by their word,” Channel 12 reported.

Netanyahu dials Qatar PM from White House

Netanyahu reportedly apologised to his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, for the Israeli strike in Qatar on September 9. As per a report, the Israeli PM talked to Al Thani via phone call for a few minutes from the White House after being welcomed by US President Donald Trump. He also promised that it would not be repeated.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Channel 12 report said that Netanyahu apologised for violating Qatari sovereignty in the strike on Doha and expressed regret for the killing of a Qatari security guard in the attack.

After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologises to his Qatari counterpart for the failed strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir calls the attack “important, just, and supremely moral.”

After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologises to his Qatari counterpart for the failed strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir calls the attack “important, just, and supremely moral.”

Also read: Palestinians to stay in Gaza, Israel will coexist ‘peacefully’: Trump’s 21-point plan REVEALED. Note: It might shock Netanyahu

Taking to X to call Qatar “an enemy state,” the far-right minister says that “whoever sends monsters to burn babies, rape women, and abduct elderly women must know that there is no place in the world where he is safe.”

“It is time to tell the world the truth: Qatar is a state that supports terrorism, funds terrorism, and incites terrorism,” he continues. “No money will cleanse the terrorism from their hands.”

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics