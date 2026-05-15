Donald Trump had a second round of talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Friday (May 15). Aboard Air Force One, the US said that Xi lauded his administrative skills. “The US was declining for the last four years, but what President Trump has done is virtually a miracle,” Trump said while quoting a Chinese official he did not name. He brought his predecessor, Joe Biden, into the conversation, stating that what they ruined, Trump fixed in 15 months. Trump said that Xi "feels strongly" that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon."He (Xi) feels strongly that they can't have a nuclear weapon, and he wants them to open up the strait," Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One. This is mentioned, referring to the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that has been choked by the war.
With this, his official visit concluded as Xi greeted Trump with a handshake at the gardens of the Zhongnanhai, the central leadership compound next to the Chinese capital's Forbidden City. The 79-year-old said he made "fantastic trade deals" with the Chinese leader. "A lot of good has come of it. We've made some fantastic trade deals, great for both countries," Trump said as he toured the gardens of the Zhongnanhai.
Xi described the meetings as "historic" and a "landmark," saying the two sides reached important common understandings on maintaining stable economic and trade ties and expanding practical cooperation across various fields. The two leaders held a closed-door session on Thursday that lasted roughly two hours and 15 minutes, covering topics including trade, Iran, and Taiwan. At a state banquet, Trump extended an invitation to Xi and his wife for a reciprocal visit to the White House on September 24.