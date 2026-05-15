Donald Trump had a second round of talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Friday (May 15). Aboard Air Force One, the US said that Xi lauded his administrative skills. “The US was declining for the last four years, but what President Trump has done is virtually a miracle,” Trump said while quoting a Chinese official he did not name. He brought his predecessor, Joe Biden, into the conversation, stating that what they ruined, Trump fixed in 15 months. Trump said that Xi "feels strongly" that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon."He (Xi) feels strongly that they can't have a nuclear weapon, and he wants them to open up the strait," Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One. This is mentioned, referring to the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that has been choked by the war.